Despite rain clouds — and one brief rainfall — College Park was filled with people once again on Saturday for the fun and festivities of London's annual Red White & Boom celebration.
While threats of heavy rain and some sporadic flashes of lightning lingered in the afternoon and early evening skies, the spirit of American independence wasn't dampened in the least as the crowd continued to flow inside the College Park lawns.
The festivities were numerous, ranging from a twist contest for adults and children, limbo and a hula hoop contest, to inflatables for children. The activities also included the arrival of the Army Black Hawk helicopter, in which children could sit in the seat and become a pilot for just a moment. Hillview Stables added to the celebration with a petting zoo that included goats and a large camel, while their miniature train stayed filled with passengers for a tour of the College Park area.
Musical performances included McKane, featuring London's own Brooks Kidd who won a Golden Ticket to Hollywood during this season of the popular "American Idol" series. McKane performed their blend of pop, country and rock favorites. There were strains of Jimi Hendrix as the guitarist played "The Star Spangled Banner" in semblance of Hendrix's notable performance during the Woodstock Music Festival held in 1969.
Long time friends Nick Black and Brennan Villines joined together for an evening of dance music offset by popular songs. Audience interaction was paramount during their performance, including the guitarist holding one end of the limbo stick and the female singer engaging the children for a "train" that looped around through the audience and the stage area. As dusk approached, the popular glo-sticks and necklaces were the instruments for the audience to show their participation at certain points during one of the songs performed by the band.
London Mayor Troy Rudder thanked the crowd for their participation and introduced Brooks Kidd, who performed The National Anthem just prior to the fireworks display.
Red White & Boom was sponsored by the City of London Tourism Commission and the City of London. London Tourism Commission member and local businessman Phil Smith organized and coordinated the event, which was emceed by Tony Brown.
