I have had a busy week and the early column deadline due to the Martin Luther King Holiday slipped up on me. Thus I am not finished with my research on the fourth jail this week.
I began this series on the old jails and jailers because the new jail was being built. The January 10th issue of The Sentinel Echo reported the new jail was to have officially opened last week. I was very disappointed that an open house was not held for the general public before the jail began housing inmates.
I had expected a big deal to have been made as was done in 1975 when the fifth jail was built. It was open to the public for three days before prisoners were transferred to it. After the inmates were moved the old jail was then open to the public before it was torn down.
I do not know the price tag for the new jail but I am sure we taxpayers will be paying for it for several years. According to the article on the front page of the previously mentioned January 10th issue Jailer Jamie Mosley said he "hopes to make this jail self sufficient and at no costs to the taxpayers." That is feasible.
My understanding is that Jailer Ed Parsley operated the jail at no cost to the taxpayer during his administration.
Speaking of administrators I was surprised to read that the jail has an administrator who is not the jailer. I truly thought the jailer was the administrator. In the jails I have researched the jailer was not only the administrator but also the cook and the janitor and almost everything in between. The jailer could hire someone to do some of these jobs but my research indicates he had to pay them out of his "salary".
The only other position paid for by the Fiscal Court which I have found has been for guard duty and that was only part time and as needed. I realize the research I have done on the jails has been about jails in the 19th century and early 20th centuries.
This is our first jail built in the 21st century and I realize we have several paid positions. I still thought administration was the primary duty of our elected jailer so I am anxious to complete this research and find the specifics of the jailer's duties.
Well, that is enough about the new jail. Since this is a new year I want to invite you to join the Laurel County Historical Society. Our membership year runs from January through December. The dues are $15 per year. Membership entitles you to our newsletter which is currently published four times a year in the months of February, May, August and November. Each newsletter contains over 20 pages of genealogical and historical information which is either not found through internet research or not easily found. Some of the articles are similar to the ones in this column. Sometimes articles from the column are enhanced and used in the newsletter. For example after Wilma Johnson and I completed the series on John Young we revised those columns and placed all of them in the May newsletter with reproductions of maps referenced in the columns. Our November newsletter had an article on the Carrier Family of Laurel County plus transcripts of several obituaries and extracts of guardian bonds. Other things we include in the newsletters are records from school censuses, old church minutes, Bibles and wills. We also have transcripts of old letters and newspapers and other data of interest to researchers. The Historical Society is always open for membership but now is a good time to join. Even if you are not interested in the newsletter the dues help support an all volunteer organization which tries to preserve the history and records of our county. If you would like to join our society mail a check payable to Laurel County Historical Society to 310 West 3rd Street London, KY 40741.
You may contact me through the Laurel County Historical Society by calling 606-864-0607 or e-mail me at lchistsoc@windstream.net (The first character is a lower case L as in Laurel.) We are currently having e-mail issues. We can receive e-mails but we cannot send them. The Laurel County Historical Society is located at 310 West 3rd Street in the old Health Department Building. We are usually open on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. During inclement weather you should call before coming as we may be closed.
