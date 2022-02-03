A man charged with rape of a child under 12 years old is set for a trial later this month.
Michael Rowland Hunter, 52, of Timberland Circle in Corbin, is charged with first-degree rape of a child under the age of 12. Hunter was arrested by Laurel Sheriff's officials on Oct. 6, 2020 after an investigation in which he was charged with rape of the child. He has remained in custody since that time, held under $100,000 cash bond. His jury trial is set for Feb. 8.
• Edward Scott Pressley, 48, of Amelia Drive in London, was set for a jury trial on the charge of murder on June 7. He is charged with the August 30 murder of 53-year-old Reanna Dodd. Dodd was found at Pressley's residence, bound to a bed in the back bedroom. Pressley bound Dodd, then told police he found her dead the next morning. He then covered her body with items in the residence in an attempt to hide the body. An autopsy, however, showed Dodd's cause of death as asphyxiation. Pressley was charged with murder and lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
• Two people charged with a 2018 murder of a Corbin woman are set for a status hearing in April. Joseph Craig McFadden, 35, and Christie Elizabeth McFadden, 31, also known as Christy Rose, of Thoroughbred Trail in Corbin, were set for a status hearing on April 13. The two are charged with the June 15, 2018 murder of Sherry Rose, Christy's mother, in which she was stabbed. After the stabbing, the two allegedly used Rose's car to pick up cleaning supplies, then reportedly loaded Rose's body in a suitcase and transported it from the home. They then incorporated two other men to taking Rose's body to an isolated location and dumping the body. Rose's car was later found abandoned. After Rose's co-workers reported her missing, Laurel Sheriff's officials initiated an investigation, with the McFaddens evading police for several days before being taken into custody. They are charged with murder, tampering with evidence, theft by unlawful taking, abuse of a corpse, and fleeing and evading police in one case and terroristic threatening, resisting arrest, public intoxication in another. Joseph McFadden is also charged with fleeing and evading police, while Christy McFadden faces a charge of hindering prosecution or apprehension.
The trial for the McFaddens has been postponed numerous times and been sent back before the circuit court for other motions and hearings.
One of the two men involved with transporting Rose's body to the isolated location was sentenced on Jan. 19. Michael Hinkle, 52, of Mitchell Creek Road in London, was sentenced to 2 years in prison, probated 2 years, with an alternative sentencing plan on the charge of tampering with physical evidence. The charge of abuse of a corpse was dismissed.
• Stacy Obrian Savage, 44, of Blackwater Road in London, was set to appear in Laurel Circuit Court on Feb. 16. Savage is charged with attempted murder of a police officer, fleeing or evading police, wanton endangerment, criminal mischief, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), failure to comply with sex offender registration and persistent felony offender. Those charges derive from an incident on May 25, 2021, in which Savage intentionally struck a police cruiser during a chase, as well as ramming another vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.