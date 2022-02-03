London, KY (40741)

Today

Showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. High 52F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Icy conditions developing overnight. Potential for some icing. Low around 25F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%.