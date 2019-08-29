Rape, sodomy trial set for November

A Knox County man accused of inappropriate sexual relations with a minor will face a jury trial in November.
Brian Allen Johnston Jr., 31, of College Street in Corbin, appeared in Laurel Circuit Court on Monday on charges of third-degree rape and third-degree sodomy. He was indicted by a Laurel grand jury in June and records from the Laurel County Correctional Center show that he was arrested on July 12 on those charges. His bond was set at $50,000 cash.
The indictment states that Johnston allegedly had sexual intercourse and deviate sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old in April of this year. The arrest citation signed by London Police Detective Stacy Anderkin states that Johnston admitted that he had had sexual intercourse with the victim at least five separate times as well as having oral sex at least one time.
However, Johnston's attorney, John A. Combs of Combs Law PLLC in London, filed a motion for Monday's hearing that requested an amendment to Johnston's bond. The document was electronically filed to the Laurel Circuit Clerk's office last week. The reasons stated in that motion stated that the bond was not "considerate of the financial ability of the defendant," under Kentucky laws.
Further reasons given to reduce the bond were listed as "oppressive and unreasonable, given Mr. Johnston's limited income and is a violation of the Eighth Amendment to the United States Constitution and sections 16 and 17 of the Kentucky Constitution," the motion states.
Combs also said in the motion that Johnston is not a flight risk and there is no evidence to indicate he would not show up for his trial. The fact that the victim in the case has moved out of state is another indication that Johnston would not commit the offense again.
"Accordingly, Mr. Johnston respectfully requests this Court to condition his release on a surety bond conditioned upon home incarceration," the document continues.
Jail records, however, indicate that Johnston's bail remains set at $50,000 cash and he remained incarcerated by press time Tuesday afternoon.
Johnston's address has also changed from the initial Knox County residence in the indictment to Blake Drive in London, according to jail records. He is scheduled for another appearance in Laurel Circuit Court on Nov. 4 at 9 a.m.
