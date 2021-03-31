Rea named London Downtown's executive director

London Downtown, Inc. has announced the appointment of Julie Rea as executive director.
London Downtown, Inc. is a community based, privately funded non-profit organization aimed at strengthening the economic and social climates of downtown London. As members of both the Kentucky Main Street and National Main Street programs, London Downtown has resources available to be a champion for London’s local small businesses and business owners.
Rea comes to London Downtown, Inc. with a wealth of knowledge and extensive background working with locally owned businesses in London-Laurel County. Rea worked for The Sentinel-Echo newspaper as a sales representative and sales manager from 2002-2019. Most recently, Rea has served as volunteer interim director for London Downtown since September 2019. Rea has served as a board member for the organization since 2015 including holding positions of president, vice president, and Promotions & Economic Revitalization chair.
“I am excited to continue working with London Downtown in the capacity of executive director,” said Rea. “London’s businesses and business owners have a special place in my heart and I am eager to continue forging relationships and building upon the hard work and dedication of our many volunteers."
“Julie is invaluable to London Downtown. Her work as interim director through the COVID crisis allowed our organization to truly assist our local businesses as we all faced uncharted territory. We are proud of Julie’s work with our organization and look forward to expanding our support of downtown businesses,” said Brittany Riley, president of London Downtown Board of Directors.
London Downtown’s current board of directors include: Brittany Riley of (Scoville-Bonham & Riley, PLLC Attorneys at Law) President, Jason Burton (Hometown Bank) Vice President, Lucas Shepherd (FNBM Bank) Treasurer, Gina Wilson (Sauced), Secretary; Councilman Daniel Carmack (Sallie Davidson Realtors), Todd Strouse (Edward Jones), Zack Caldwell (London Utility Commission), Dana Davis (Commercial Bank), Lindsey Gay (Southern Sips + Sweets), and Kendra Smallwood (Pearl Apparel).
To learn more about London Downtown’s mission and purpose please visit www.londonkydowntown.com or on Facebook/Instagram @londonkydowntown.
