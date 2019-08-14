The Ready Set Grow! Watermelon weigh-in was on Saturday, August 10 at the Farmers’ Market.
We would like to congratulate Miss Madalyn Hall, age 10, for winning the “Biggest Watermelon in Laurel County” prize! Madalyn’s watermelon weighed-in at a whopping 20.3 pounds. Good job Madalyn!
The Ready Set Grow challenge hosted by the Laurel County Cooperative Extension Service, London-Laurel Farmers’ Market, and London Downtown is designed to get our county residents out there and growing! The challenge consists of two categories: watermelon and pumpkin.
In the watermelon category, Laurel County residents were invited to weigh-in their watermelons grown over the course of the summer. Contestants provided three photos of their melon growing on the vine to show its progress.
The pumpkin category weigh-in will be held during the Arts & Eats at the Farmers’ Market on October 3. Contestants should arrive between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. for weigh-in. The contest is open to all Laurel County residents and includes three divisions, 4-H Junior – Ages 9-13*, 4-H Senior – Ages 14-18*, and adults ages 18 and up. *Age as of January 1, 2019, 4-H membership is not a requirement. Please contact the Laurel County Extension Office for more details and contest rules. If you’d like to follow along with the contest, post your photos on Facebook and Instagram with #biggestpumpkin and #KYExtension.
