'Ready to work’: Cameron begins as state AG  

Newly elected Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said he is finally able to get down to business after getting his computer and work phone set up.
Being sworn in on Dec. 17, Cameron is the first African American in the state’s history to serve as the commonwealth’s top prosecutor.
Cameron, a Republican, grew up in Elizabethtown — or “E-Town” as he called it — and worked in a coffee shop his parents owned, which he said was a good experience for him at an early age.
He said if he wasn’t there working, he was playing any kind of sport or attending church. Cameron graduated from John Hardin High School then went on to attend the University of Louisville, where he played football and was a McConnell Scholar.
“Playing is more of a general term,” he laughed. “I mostly sat on the bench while the more talented athletes played, but I learned a lot about discipline and teamwork.”
He stayed at UofL for law school afterward, working for a private practice and then found himself working as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s legal counsel. This, he said, was what sparked the idea to launch a political campaign as AG.
Having worked closely with the law enforcement community in his time as legal counsel, Cameron has worked to find a way to bring in money to help combat the drug epidemic.
“I became very familiar with what (law enforcement) did and the challenges they face in fighting that fight,” he said. “When I came back to Kentucky, it was on my mind of how can I continue to help the law enforcement community address what I consider to be the challenge of my lifetime?”
That’s when he decided to jump in the race for state attorney general.
He said the drug epidemic is something he is passionate about addressing in his time in the AG's office.
Cameron aims to establish a robust Department of Criminal Investigation and strengthen the special prosecution unit to “give a voice to the voiceless,” focusing on child and senior abuse.
“We need to focus really hard on child abuse, and I talk about being a voice for the voiceless, and an area where that means something is protecting children that are being taken advantage of, (which) is a moral responsibility in the AG’s office and should be of any office,” he said.
Having worked closely with now Governor Andy Beshear, Cameron said he is optimistic the pair — regardless of party lines — will do everything they can to confront challenges facing the commonwealth.
“We are moving into a new era in the commonwealth, and we will do everything we can to confront challenges and improve and help secure the public safety of men, women and children in all 120 counties,” he told The Register.
“Be it the commissioner of agriculture, the governor, any of those people who want to assist in fulfilling that goal, I am ready to work with them,” he said. “I am excited about the opportunity to jump into challenges, and it is an honor to have received the opportunity and have it bestowed by Kentuckians to be their attorney general, and I will work hard to make sure they know they made a good decision.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.