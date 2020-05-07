As an essential business, the real estate industry is finding ways to continue the sale of homes. To ensure customers can still get a full tour of up-for-sale homes, numerous changes are being made to keep from opening the door to illness for realtors and current tenants.
"Well, it's kind of interesting. We have a strong market, people are still looking to buy houses, but sellers aren't excited to have people in," explained Daniel Carmack of Sallie Davidson Realtors. "I started doing virtual showings over Facetime or through a video. If an in-person viewing is necessary, we provide gloves, booties, disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer." He added that, in the event of an in-person viewing, realtors prepare homes by turning on every light switch and opening every door, limiting the risk of making contact with and spreading bacteria.
Much of the real estate market has been online as it is, allowing realtors to work at home whenever possible. According to Greg Buchanan, 2020 president of the Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors, (LBAR), digital platforms have been used to send documents to clients and digital signatures for contracts. Some brokerages and agents are investing in 3D-imaging and virtual reality, allowing buyers to walk through a house without a physical tour.
"As soon as the news hit about the severity of the virus, LBAR became proactive to assist members through the crisis," said Buchanan. "In addition to emphasizing the guidance from the Governor and the CDC, the Association created a webpage specifically for coronavirus information and started sending regular updates by email to every agent." The association has increased its social media presence and continues to hold webinars with brokers and agents to share information and acquire feedback.
"In addition, we have modified some of our rules to reinforce the importance of following the guidelines established by the Governor and CDC. For example, we've disallowed overlapping showings, allowed for virtual open house links on the MLS, and encouraged virtual showings to name a few," Buchanan continued.
Buchanan says that real estate sales in January and February were at "record levels" across all counties in LBAR's jurisdiction. March sales remained strong, with only slightly fewer transactions than 2019. According to LBAR housing statistics, sales for March in Laurel County were up by 4.3 percent (48 sales in 2020 comparedto 2019's 46.) Laurel's total sales throughout January - March were up 43.3 percent from the same time last year (139 in 2020 compared to 97 in 2019.)
"After the outbreak, economists expect to see a real-estate boom. Lots of city-goers will want to move into places with less dense populations. In London, we have a shortage of inventory, so if demand goes up like that, I can imagine prices will go up as well," Carmack projected.
Buchanan said that, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, now remains a good time to list your home for sale, given low interest rates and strong prices.
"There may be fewer buyers in the market at the moment, but there are simply not enough homes on the market to meet the demand and, again, that's a trend that's been going on since before the coronavirus. Lots of people need to buy and lots of people need to sell," Buchanan explained. "Due to the social distancing and hygiene guidelines in place, foot traffic and in-person showings have slowed and it is predicted that sales may decline through the spring season because of the unique economic and social consequences we are facing. Once society is able to return to a normal state, however, the hope is the market will rebound due to pent up demand. Prices should remain stable throughout this period and sales, if inventory levels can keep up, will get a boost as well."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.