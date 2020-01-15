Reams files for open 86th district state representative seat

Laurel County native Scotty Reams formally filed to fill the seat of retiring State Representative Jim Stewart on Friday. Rep. Stewart has held the seat since 1997 — representing the 86th district including Knox County and parts of Laurel County.
“The people of Laurel and Knox County deserve a fighter in Frankfort: someone who will work hard for them each and every day. I am ready to be that person,” Reams said. “I have lived in this district my entire life. I understand firsthand the issues that are important to our people — and I’m ready to tackle those issues head-on.”
Reams learned the value of hard work growing up on his grandfather’s tobacco and cattle farm in southeastern Laurel County. Prior to college, Reams was responsible for leading a successful initiative to have the Pledge of Allegiance said daily at South Laurel High School. He served two terms as president of the Laurel County Youth Leadership Council, leading the charge of one of the largest community service efforts amongst young people in the region.
In 2015, he moved to Washington, D.C. to spend a summer working in Hal Rogers’ office. Rogers appointed Reams to the SOAR (Shaping Our Appalachian Region) Planning and Futures Forum Committees, where he worked with regional leaders to combat the loss of coal mining jobs in eastern and southern Kentucky.
In Frankfort, Reams plans to support “pro-business, pro-life, and pro-God” legislation.
“The laws we pass should be reflective of our values and beliefs,” Reams said. “As a state representative, my southeastern upbringing will be the guiding force of every voting decision I make.”
A core component of Reams’ platform is improving access to healthcare and combating the drug epidemic.
“Working in healthcare, I understand what it means for someone to choose between purchasing food and prescriptions. That happens every day, right here in our little town. There are many areas in our healthcare system that could use some work and I am hopeful I’ll be able to address them,” Reams said.
Reams works as a pharmacist intern at Plaza Drug of London and is in his last semester of didactic coursework in the University of Kentucky’s Doctor of Pharmacy program. He currently serves as the president of UK’s American Pharmacists Association chapter and is a board member of the Kentucky Pharmacists Association.
Reams lives in London with his wife, Beth, an elementary school teacher.
