London and Laurel County’s offerings for eateries, services and entertainment continues to expand.
In an update of new attractions to the area, London-Laurel County Economic Development Director Paula Thompson outlined some of the new drawings to the area in her monthly update.
The first is Oak Hill Chalet, an addition to Oak Hill Gardens located off South Main Street at 107 Oak Hill Drive. This chalet offers a personalized area for bridal parties prior to weddings as well as rentals for overnight stays. For more information, visit their webpage at oakhillgardenky.com.
• Generosity and paying it forward always brings a good feeling and London is offering that opportunity with Buy Nothing Project. For those who have items they do not need or want, they can drop those off and ask for items they do need. This venue is a no-money exchange — “Just London folks helping each other,” Thompson said. Join their Facebook page at buynothinginlondon and share your extras while getting what you may need.
• Kentucky Rescue Pressure Washing Company offers cleaning for vinyl siding, soffit, fence and gutter cleaning for homes and businesses in the London area. Contact Zach Johns at 606-231-8879 for an estimate.
• For those with limited time, Wash & Fold Express will wash, fold, hang, iron and steam items to save you time and have you looking fresh and organized. This home-based business specializes in stain removal and offers pickup and delivery are available in the immediate area. Call 606-594-7319 for more information.
• Mexican food lovers have another choice for breakfast, lunch and dinner with the opening of Burrito Junction, located in the Pilot Travel Center off West Cumberland Gap Parkway off Exit 29. This business gives customers the chance to make their own specialized burrito, taco, salad bowls and kids’ meals. This is a TexMex eatery created by Pilot stations.
• A unique plant and craft store known as Fiddle & Fern is coming soon to London. Fiddle & Fern offers vintage pots and glassware that can be offset with classic plants to cacti and succulents. Art and handmade macrame items will also be available. Fiddle & Fern was created by sisters-in-law, Magen and Suzanna Zawko and is located inside Pearl Apparel on Short Street behind The Copper Penny and Paperdolls.
• Big E Disposal offers roll off dumpster service, demolition, debris removal and home and garage cleanup. For more information, call Chris at 606-305-7197.
• Two Blondes Salon is located on Broad Street behind the Laurel County Courthouse and is a full service hair and nail service. They specialize in cuts, color, nails, waxing and extensions. Call 606-594-7336 or 514-5900 make an appointment online. Walk-ins are also welcome.
• Crazy Eats Pizza and Grill is the newest food truck in the London area and offers wood fired pizza prepared in ovens from Italy, sirloin burger or chicken sandwich for your main entree. Chicken salad and grilled cheese with waffle fries or potato salad are available for side dishes. Crazy Eats travels to businesses in the area and parking lots in the community. Follow them on Facebook to learn more.
• Coming soon will be Monticello Banking, located at 1004 W. 5th St. in former Salon Vogue location. This long time banking operation can help you with your financial needs.
• Matthew Johnson with Johnson Service is a notary offering full services 24/7 with appointments and is bonded. Contact him at 606-682-1738.
• Dodge City Campground offers a quick getaway for families in a quaint country setting with 8 full-service RV hookups with 30- and 50-amp services, electric and water. This unique campground offers a playground, hiking and biking areas, a barn access for horses, volleyball and softball fields as well as a shower/bathhouse on site. Primitive camp sites are also available. Dodge City Campground is located at 48 Baker Lane off West KY 80, within 5 minutes of Wood Creek Lake. Weekly and monthly rental rates are available. New rental cabins are being added. For more information, call 606-234-5594.
• Pink Cashmere on Main Street, owned by Jennifer Grimes, will be London’s premier self-care facility that offers great hair, lushous lashes, facial pampering and cosmetic injections. Their new location will be at 100 Shiloh Drive with a Sept. 1 grand opening planned. For information, call 606-260-8510.
• A re-branding of Kentucky Dermatology in the London Marketplace at 1750 West Highway 192 near Kroger now has the business as Modern Dermatology and Cosmetic Specialists. Now offering medical and cosmetic dermatology with certified dermatologists with years of experience. Whether you need treatments for eczema, acne, skin cancer, BBL laser, or varicose veins, the experienced staff at Modern Dermatology can help. They are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. For dermatology services, call 859-276-1511. For cosmetic services, call 859-276-2556.
• With temperatures staying in the sweltering range, a backyard pool provides the perfect cooling off to the summer heat. Locating to London at 6744 U.S. North in the Lily community, Leisure Time Pools can install your above ground pool, do openings and closings, or do maintenance. Call them at 606-258-7070. Radio-operated planes and trains can also be purchased at this location. They plan to open this month.
• The closing of Rainbow Cleaners brings the opening of London Smoke at 1304 South Main Street. Cigarettes, CBD products, novelties, vape items, lottery and sodas will be available at their opening later in August.
• 301 Wendell Way, in the strip behind Shoe Inn and OneStop Phone Shop in the Walmart Center, will be the new location of Salon Vogue, which is one of London’s long time businesses. Salon Vogue was formerly housed off West 5th Street, but is moving to a larger and more accessible location. For more information, call 606-882-4247
