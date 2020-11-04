Laurel County voters came out in record numbers for the 2020 general election on Tuesday.
Laurel County Clerk Tony Brown reported that 28,373 of registered voters in the county cast their ballots and that "only a handful" of mail-in ballots are expected to be added into Tuesday's totals. Brown said the 57.43% turnout was a record number of voters casting their ballots for this year's Presidential, U.S. Senate, U.S. Representative, state representative, state senator, school board and London City Council races. (See related story for council results.)
Trump had a sound victory in Kentucky and in Laurel County over Democratic opponent Joe Biden, although Biden was leading in electoral votes early on. In Laurel County, Trump had 23,221 to Biden's 4,464. Libertarian Jo Jorgensen had 282, Independent candidate Kanye West had 55, and Independent Brock Pierce had 52. There were 57 write-in votes.
In the U.S. Senator race, current Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was a runaway winner over Democratic challenger, Amy McGrath, with McConnell bringing in 22,026 votes over McGrath's 4,872. Libertarian Brad Barron brought in 1,213 votes with 30 write-ins.
Harold "Hal" Rogers had a resounding victory in the United States Representative race, winning over Democratic hopeful, Matthew Ryan Best with Rogers receiving 24,249 votes to Best's 3,758 and 40 write-in votes.
Other races and results were:
State Senator 21st Senatorial District:
Brandon Storm, Republican - 22,242
Walter Trebolo III, Democrat - 3,581
Write in - 28
State Representative, 82nd District:
Regina Petrey Huff, Republican - 3,836
Write-ins - 57
State Representative, 85th District:
Shane Baker, Republican - 6,582
Write-in. 64
State Representative, 86th District:
Tom O'Dell Smith, Republican - 5,716
Write-ins. - 79
State Representative, 89th District:
Robert Goforth, Republican - 3,806
Mike VanWinkle, Democrat. - 1,095
State Representative, 90th District:
Derek Lewis, Republican. - 3,639
Ralph Hoskins, Democrat - 1.035
Laurel County Board of Education:
In the local school board races, there was an upset in the 5th District with a long-time board member being upset by the challenger.
Incumbent Charles "Bud" Stuber was defeated by opponent, Joe Karr by a margin of 1,677 votes in Tuesday's total count. Karr received 3,405 votes to Stuber's 1,728.
Current board members, Ed Jones and Jeff Lewis were unopposed in their bid to retain their seats. Jones received 3,139 votes with 45 write-in votes recorded in the District 2 race. Lewis, representing the 4th District, received 4,842 votes with 42 write-in votes.
East Bernstadt Independent Board of Education:
There were three seats up for grabs in the November election, with the top vote getters retaining their current seats on the board. In one race, voters in the East Bernstadt School District could choose two candidates - with those being current board members Mequeil Storm receiving 437 votes. The other candidate and current board member was Lucas Joyner, who received 374 votes.
The other board seat was up for grabs and pitted current board member, Trisha Stokes Mullins, against challenger Charles E. Allen. Mullins pulled out a narrow victory by only 40 votes, with 297 to Allen's 257.
Constitutional Amendments:
The Constitutional Amendment, which addressed Marcy's Law pertaining to crime victims, passed by a narrow margin in Laurel County by only 2,947 votes. The "Yes" votes totaled 13,950 on Tuesday to the "no" votes of 11,003.
The Constitutional Amendment 2 addressed terms of current circuit judges and Commonwealth Attorneys, asking voters if they believed the current six-year terms should be expanded to eight-year terms. On the local front, the "no" votes almost doubled the "yes" votes, with 8,712 voting "yes" to 16,812 rejecting the expanded terms.
