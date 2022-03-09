It's a story all too familiar to most families across Laurel County - addiction.
But as poet Alexander Pope wrote in his "An Essay on Man," hope springs eternal.
Hope and God's love is what many recovering addicts credit to their survival of addiction, whether it be alcohol, cocaine, heroin, opioids or other substances.
The stories of many of those who battled their addiction are now documented in a video that is being aired online as a means of encouragement to others facing the same situation.
The public premiere of the video was presented at the Laurel County Public Library on Thursday evening, with those involved in various recovery programs attending. The video is a collaboration of All in Recovery, RRJ Solutions and KJ Music Radio Promotions.
"This was just something that inspired me," Kip Jervis said. "It touched my heart, and if this saves just one person, it's worth it."
Jervis also credited others who assisted in the effort - Anthony Peters, videographer, Becca Bray with RRJ Solutions, Josh Hatfield with All in Recovery, the staff of RRJ Solutions, and the Laurel County Public Library.
Some of those appearing in the video gave their testimonials before the crowd gathering at Thursday's airing.
Tiffany learned about recovery the hard way - by spending time in jail. It was there that she got involved with the All in Recovery program, and she said she had made great gains since that time.
"I've been almost 18 months clean," she said.
Matt followed her and said that his life had changed since he abandoned the addiction in his life.
"I spent a lot of years wasting my life," he said. "I've been sober for 5 years and 9 months and I realize that I have a choice now. If you're struggling, there is a way out."
Josh, a recovering addict, said he had thrived on negativity for many years before kicking his addiction.
"This is hope," he said. "This is positive energy. Negative energy feeds off other energy. I last used in August 2015 and I continue to work on myself. Now I'm a father and a business owner. Men in Recovery taught me to do that."
Stewart had the longest time of not using substances, stating that his sobriety began on June 4, 2010.
"Treatment works, whether it's forced or voluntary. I was in residential treatment seven times," he said. "These days (with the more potent drugs) you don't live long enough to do that. But recovery is about learning. I've learned that you must be able to ask for help."
The evening wound down with a performance by Eight Daze Sober, which derived its name from one of the members' struggle with addiction in the past.
The video is now airing on YouTube and can be accessed by typing in "An Addict's Love Letter." The video is also available on the Facebook pages of RRJ Solutions, Light of London, and Kip Jervis' Facebook page.
