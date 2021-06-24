A full evening of entertainment for the whole family and the largest display of fireworks in Southeastern Kentucky make Red, White and Boom the place to be in London on Saturday, July 3.
The annual July Fourth celebration will be held at College Park off the Ky. 192 Bypass behind the Laurel County Public Library. It is a popular place to hold the event because of the accessibility and because the fireworks cast beautiful reflections on a large pond at the park.
Organizers are excited about hosting a full celebration after COVID forced the cancellation of all activities except the fireworks last year.
“Weather permitting, I really believe it’s going to be the largest turnout we’ve had because of the pent-up excitement for outdoor activities, and the freedom from wearing masks,” organizer Phil Smith said. “We’re going to prepare for the biggest crowd we’ve ever had.”
Red, White and Boom and the Wellness Park are both funded and supported by the City of London Tourism.
The fun begins at 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 3 with games, live entertainment, contests and other activities. Fireworks begin at dusk.
For adventurous spirits, Red, White and Boom will feature a mechanical bull, zip lines and a rock-climbing wall. Children will enjoy a petting zoo from Hillview Stables, face painting, balloon sculpting and the Hillbilly Choo Choo.
The Kentucky National Guard is bringing back its gaming truck and a Blackhawk helicopter. The local Disabled American Veterans chapter will provide a 21-gun salute.
Besides the fireworks and activities, Red, White and Boom also is known for offering great music. This year maintains the tradition with the return of Pink Cadillac, who energized the crowd in 2019 with a lively mix of dance music and favorites.
Pink Cadillac is Nashville's premier event band, featuring Mark Miller from the iconic 60/70s band "The Grass Roots.” Giving detailed attention to faithfully recreating the music and excitement of the 60’s, 70’s, Motown and the Disco dance era, this eight-piece group of professional musicians promise “non-stop boogie’’ for patrons at Red, White and Boom.
In between sets, the main stage will feature karaoke and fun contests for young and old alike.
Off-stage entertainment includes flag jumper Paul McCowan, who’s thrilled everyone at the celebration in previous years with his aerial patriotic display. Also featured will be strolling magicians, clowns and a stilt walker.
Food vendors will be on hand selling staples such as hot dogs, hamburgers and shaved ice to make sure no one goes hungry or thirsty during the six-hour-celebration. Besides the food and beverages, everything else is free of charge at Red, White and Boom.
“City of London Tourism is honored to present the festivities for our community’s Independence Day celebration,” said Chris Robinson, executive director of City of London Tourism. “We look forward to a great day full of fun for everyone.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.