Cars lined KY 192 Bypass, Fourth Street and access streets on Saturday as the annual Independence Day celebration kicked off on Saturday.
The traditional music and activities of Red White & Boom returned to College Park this year after last year's pandemic restricted the festivities to a fireworks-only display with no guests allowed inside the park.
But the year's delay paid off with a crowd estimated between 3,500 to 4,000 people inside the main area where inflatables, food vendors, games, contests and other activities returned in full force on Saturday. The sky jumpers made their show, with one set displaying the American flag during their descent while the night show featured three sky divers landing near the Wellness Park. A petting zoo and the Black Hawk helicopter also made their return with great response by the crowd.
A karaoke contest brought out some of the area's talent, followed by a performance by Pink Cadillac, who headlined the past Red White & Boom entertainment as in past years of the celebration. This group, which offers a mix of old and new rhythm, blues, jazz and rock favorites, also performed at the 2019 New Year's Eve show.
This year's National Anthem was performed by Brooks Kidd, which was followed by a spectacular fireworks show that wound down this year's celebration. Phil and Lisa Smith coordinated the event, which was sponsored by the City of London Tourist Commission.
