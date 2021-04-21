Bringing back some normalcy into local events kicked off Saturday with a Block Party at Farmers Market, in conjunction with the annual Redbud Ride.
Three food vendors, two booth of sweets, several local breweries, a winery and The Butcher's Pub were on hand for more offerings for the crowd that gathered - many of whom were the cyclists returning from their trek through the Laurel countryside.
Many sat in chairs, awaiting other returning cyclists while enjoying a cold beverage and relaxing in the midst of food, music and festivities.
Musical entertainment featured three musical groups during the afternoon at Farmers Market. Brennan Shortridge & The Boys kicked off the musical entertainment at 2 p.m. with a variety of country and rock favorites, followed by A.P. & Company for the second act. The headliner act of the Block Party featured London-based band, Eight Daze Sober who performed classic country and rock songs by Fleetwood Mac, Tom Petty, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Journey, Creedence Clearwater Revival and other favorites from the 1970s and beyond.
