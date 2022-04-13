Cyclists participating in this year's annual Redbud Ride got a full dose of Kentucky weather.
While Saturday morning offered cool temperatures ranging in the 40s, those braving the temperatures faced challenges of other weather that included rain, sleet, snow and strong winds.
Julie Rea, executive director of London Downtown, which oversees the event, said that 912 persons registered for the event but only 408 arrived to pick up their packets.
"Only about 250 brave souls rode in the snow, sleet and freezing temps," she added.
Those cold temperatures also affected Friday evening's Block Party, with only food vendors setting up at Farmers Market. Craft and clothing vendors moved their goods inside the London Community Center across the street as rain and cold moved through the London area.
"Considering the weather was not ideal for the block party, we had to do a lot of last-minute changes to the plans," Rea added. "We were not able to do the block party as planned but I think everyone adapted well and a good time was still had by all."
Despite the unpredictable weather, most riders continued their journey along the Laurel, Rockcastle and Jackson county routes.
"The Kentucky Cycling Challenge logged 60 riders miles the day of the ride but they are allowing the 266 metric century (100 kilometers) and the 368 century (100 miles) riders 30 days to log their miles to count toward the Redbud Ride as part of the challenge," Rea said.
Most riders said they enjoyed themselves at the annual gathering in London each year, although last weekend's weather was a daunting factor in their routes and completion times.
Two cyclists from Columbus, Ohio, were cycling along KY 638 when sleet began coming down in sheets, hitting them head-on. The two pulled off onto a side road to wait out the storm - but got a dose of Laurel County hospitality.
Julie Thornton and Laurie Byrum braved the sleet until the bits of ice began biting into their faces despite pulling their gaiters tightly over their noses.
But while the weather was bitter, the hospitable nature of Laurel County residents shone through the muck. Kim Collier saw the two cyclists trying to wait out the sleet storm and called to them from her home across the road.
"She told us to put our bikes on her porch and come inside," Byrum said.
The two cyclists gratefully accepted the offer, first placing their bikes under the shelter of Collier's porch before stepping inside her home to warm up and wait the storm out. Collier, a retired elementary school teacher, said she saw the two cyclists outside and wanted them to have shelter from the severe weather. Byrum said she had noted the warm and welcoming spirit of Laurel Countians, attributing Collier's hospitality to the general atmosphere of the community.
"I've noticed that people here are very friendly," she said.
Another couple hailing from Columbus, Ohio, returned to Farmers Market on Saturday afternoon after changing their intentions for the 100-mile ride to the 74 mile due to the weather.
"We've been through wind, rain, snow and sleet today," said Frank Grubb.
The two were willing to pose for pictures in front of the arch and said they hoped to return to London next year for the annual ride.
All participants, however, were quick to express hope that the wide array of winter weather on Saturday did not repeat itself next year.
Rea said the event, while prohibiting participation because of the weather conditions, still brings many tourists to the community, which welcomes them with open arms.
"Each year the London-Laurel County community comes together to make the Redbud Ride happen," she said. "This year was no exception. The weather was absolutely terrible for cycling, but we had many smiling faces of riders who were happy to have completed the day's challenge. From welcoming riders to take shelter in their homes to drying wet socks, our volunteers stepped up and proved why London is truly the best community to be a part of. I am proud of this group and the work that London Downtown is doing to help our downtown and community thrive."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.