The storms of Tropical Storm Delta that moved into southeastern Kentucky on Friday night and continued over the weekend swayed many cyclists planning to participate in the delayed version of the spring Redbud Ride.
But some dedicated cyclists braved the wet weather on Saturday to try their hand at the four trails denoting this year's annual scenic ride through Laurel, Jackson and Rockcastle counties.
Daniel Carmack, vice president of London Downtown, said there were 850 cyclists registered for Saturday's event, but that just over 400 showed up due to inclement weather predictions.
"But with COVID and the delay of the ride from April, we're still happy to have that many participate," he said.
Brent Vanorsdel from Ft. Thomas, Kentucky, was a first-time participant in the London trek, but was taking the route as the third part of the annual Kentucky Challenge, in which cyclists complete four 100-mile rides to earn special prizes and awards.
Vanorsdel came with return Redbud Riders, Jenny and Billy Anderson of Erlanger, Ky. All three were on their final set of this year's 100-mile race.
The trio has already competed in Rock the Crater ride in Middlesboro in August and in Limestone, Ky., on Sept. 10. The ride hosted by the Cincinnati Cycle Club, set for June, was canceled in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the three cyclists were determined to complete their final phase through the London ride.
Another group participating in this year's ride was that of Roger Evans, his son Matt Evans, Lance Riley, Russ Kreisle and Brian Diggs, all from Owensboro, Ky. Jacob Powell from Indianapolis also teamed with the group for Saturday's ride. The group was geared up and ready to go as soon as they received their instructions to leave the Farmers Market starting site.
This year's event varied from previous years, moreso than just in delaying the April event until October. It also followed group gathering restrictions by sending cyclists out in "waves," or small groups leaving at various times. Rest stops were also monitored to ensure that group gathering restrictions were followed.
The Redbud Ride offers four routes - 24 miles, 32 miles, 72 miles and 100 miles. Most of those signing up for this year's ride were participating in the 100-mile route.
