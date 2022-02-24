As spring approaches, the London City Tourism board is well underway with plans for activities for the upcoming year.
Julie Rea with London Downtown addressed the board regarding this year's Redbud Ride, which is expected to host approximately 1,200 cyclists for the April 9 event. Rea said there were 950 people outside the county who participated in the event, prompting tourist officials to expand the annual cycling event to encompass "The Redbud Experience."
"What we want to do is, come ride your bike and come back and see what we have here," Rea said. "We have kayaking, we have lakes, we have mountain biking, we have great restaurants and shopping. All weekend long we put that on display for all our cyclists."
The Redbud Ride is promoted across the nation, including a 10% discount for those booking campsites at Levi Jackson Park campground.
With that, Rea asked for an increase in the sponsorship to continue the coupon program to encourage riders to eat and shop at local facilities. Last year the tourism board delegated $5,000 as a sponsor for the ride itself - this year Rea requested $10,000 to include the city tourism in the coupon program and other promotions.
"That's one thing about it - they don't just come and ride and go home," said Tourism board chair Starr Handy. "You see them out, eating and shopping."
Rea added that some cyclists who no longer ride in the Redbud Ride come to volunteer for the event. She also said that many people who participated in the cycling event saw posters at local restaurants about the October Cider Night event and stayed over to participate in that.
This year's Redbud Ride will also host a Block Party on Friday night, featuring Brooks Kidd and Wolfpen Branch for musical entertainment as well as a dozen food trucks.
"I am really excited about a moonshine food truck that is coming from Irvine. Local Honey is setting up an outdoor boujee bar," Rea said. "We're also having the Wounded Warriors back, and the whole community of London rolled out the red carpet for 14 or 15 to ride. They got special T-shirts, LaDonna's made special treat bags and we really treated them like veterans should be treated."
Archery is another huge draw for tourists in the area, and Rob Collins with AIM Takers addressed the board about conferring with the trail riders to avoid conflict with several archery competitions scheduled for the area. Currently, the regional archery competition is set for April 16, with the ASA qualifier set for April 30 and May 1. Other dates are May 28 and 29, which was the day before the ASA tournament. Another date is set for July 2 and 3.
But with the archery events set at the Levi Jackson Park fairgrounds, there has risen some conflicts between cyclists and hikers utilizing the trails in that area of the park during archery competitions. That spurred a discussion between tourism board members about how to regulate the area so both groups could function safely and effectively on those dates. There have been situations where archery contests were taking place and trail users were crossing in the areas where the archery contestants were competing, placing both in liability. Board chair Starr Handy said he, Parks Director Mackey Williams and other officials would meet with Nick Metcalfe with the archery program and Keith Cottongim with the trails to coordinate the events.
Signage indicating that archery tournaments were taking place and/or closure of sections of the trails were also discussed, with Williams stating, "It will always be a concern." Posting signs three weeks in advance of archery tournaments was one suggestion to alleviate the issue, notifying cyclists and hikers that the trails would be closed on those dates, with alternative cycling/hiking routes listed. Williams said the tourism board needed to close the trails during the archery tournament.
Plans for the Town Center concert series are also well underway. The sponsorship levels max out at $15,000 for the title sponsor, which can be split between two sponsors for $7,500. Five other sponsors at $5,000 each would round out the costs for production, digital signage and a video wall featuring the sponsors during those shows.
"It's going to be a super, super exciting year," said board member Phil Smith, who also serves on the committee.
The concert series will feature two September dates with the first being on Friday of Labor Day weekend. Doug Phelps, member of the Entertainment Committee, said several national acts were being contacted, although none have been solidified at this point. Phelps said some funding from last year's budget was leftover and could be used for additional funding for this year, especially with the additional date in September.
"The amount that these national acts is asking for is unbelievable," Phelps said, adding that negotiating the price had been somewhat successful thus far. "I'm not spending this money like it's endless."
Artwork may soon be a part of London's landscape. Tourism executive director Chris Robinson said the retaining wall along South Main Street across from Carnaby Square could be accented with artwork and improve the overall appearance of the city's landscaping.
Robinson said interviews for an administrative assistant for the city tourism office had been conducted.
Mackey Williams, director of parks, gave an update on the pool at Levi Jackson Park. Williams said he had hired EcoTech to repair the pool and the company had filtered sand out of some of the drainage pipes.
"That saved us about $168,000, so that's good," Williams added.
Cleanup at the park also involved cutting 70 dead trees and trimming trees that overhung power lines. Williams added that over 100 stumps in the park had also been ground up. A new pump station at the park is currently being designed by Steven Baker, who has launched his own architectural company.
Pay for seasonal workers was also discussed, with commissioners approving $12 to $13 per hour for those workers. Williams said full-time employees started out at $16 per hour, but added that the layoffs and restructuring of positions had eliminated $230,000 in "salaries and benefits" from the tourism board's budget. He also suggested hiring one more full-time maintenance employee.
The London Community Center is also promising a productive season. Brittany Cradic, director of the Center, said there have been "two low weekends" but that bookings are primarily going well.
"We're fully booked the rest of the time," she said, adding that bookings during the week are usually lower during the month of April.
