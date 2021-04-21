While overcast skies and cool weather may not excite many people, it was a good combination for cyclists from all over the country who convened in London for the annual Redbud Ride on Saturday.
Cyclists set out early Saturday morning to tour the four routes of the spring ride that extended from downtown London into Jackson and Rockcastle counties.
The initial pre-registration numbered 937 cyclists, but the drive-through and walk-up registration on Friday and Saturday netted more registrations. Threats of rain, however, discouraged several from participating in the ride, bringing the total registration to 1,042 with 865 participants.
Julie Rea with London Downtown said the event was a great success and brought rave reviews from those participating in the annual cycling event. The April Redbud Ride is the first of the Kentucky Century Rides, with many cyclists staying at least one night in London for the event. Since the focus of London Downtown is to promote the downtown area, the group offered $5 off vouchers from local restaurants to participants.
"We get excellent response to those and it helps the local businesses," Rea said. "We had vouchers for The Abbey, Local Honey, Sauced, Gondolier, Old Town Grill, Dino's, Shiloh's, Texas Roadhouse, Cheddars, Pizza Hut, Papa John's, Frisch's, Mi Casa, all the Mexican restaurants. We also had vouchers to the food vendors who came to the block party and set up."
Rea said the partnership with City of London Tourism, which sponsored the vouchers, was a great benefit to the entire event.
"That's a win-win for everybody and we want to continue that partnership with the city tourism commission," she said.
She also said the participants had many compliments for the city and county as well as the volunteers working various stops along the ride routes.
"The Redbud Ride is truly the crown jewel of London," she said. "We had so many good comments from the participants and the volunteers - I can't put into words how great they are. I had several people comment on how this community just comes together to welcome people here. I had a call from a gentleman from northern Kentucky who said he's participated in rides all over the country and he's never seen a community come together for an event like this one. That's the first impression people get of London and they feel welcomed. I think this event highlights the best of Kentucky - the hospitality, the scenery. That's why I call it our crown jewel - it makes people want to come here."
When the numbers were all computed, the event had a huge drawing from 23 states. Kentucky and Ohio had the largest participants, with 626 from Kentucky and 174 from Ohio. Indiana and Tennessee also had large participation with 90 from the Hoosier state and 71 from Tennessee. West Virginia had 15, Illinois had 14, with 8 from Maryland, six from Texas and Virginia, 5 from Michigan and Wisconsin, 4 from Georgia, 3 from Missouri, New York and North Carolina; 2 from Florida, Alabama and Idaho, and one arriving from Colorado, Minnesota, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and South Carolina, respectively.
The largest number of cyclists participating was the age group of 50 to 54, with 185. The 60 to 64 group came in second, at 177, followed closely by the 55 to 59 bracket with 171 participants. There were 79 people ages 65 to 69, while the age group from 40 to 44 had 77 participants and 75 in the 40 to 44 age group.
A new facet to this year's event was the Junior Redbud Ride for children ages 6 to 10. Chris Corum with Allegra Printing coordinated that event that brought out over a dozen youth for the inaugural event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.