After a year full of cancellations, the London-Laurel County Tourism Commission met in a virtual meeting on Tuesday to discuss upcoming events for the new year and take a look ahead at some events in the coming years, as well.
London-Laurel County Tourism Commission Co-Executive Director Kelly Burton said the tourism commission kicked off the new year with the WYMT Fishing Expo held at the Corbin Arena over the weekend.
“We did partner with Corbin Tourism on booth space, so we split that cost,” Burton said. “Kayak Bass Fishing CEO and Founder Chad Hoover drove up from Tennessee to be our special guest at our tourism booth to promote the first-ever Kayak Bass Fishing College Series Championships that will be at Laurel River Lake October 2021.”
The 2021 event calendar for London-Laurel County Tourism has already been updated but Burton said there are still several events and attractions that are awaiting finalized dates.
“We will be updating that as we get new events,” she said.
The first big event for London and Laurel County will be the Redbud Ride which is scheduled to take place on April 17.
“We already have, as of this morning, 405 pre-registered cyclists,” Burton said. “The current rate is now $45 until February 16th.”
Another event scheduled for later this year will be the S3DA (Scholastic 3D Archery) Nationals that has been scheduled for June 17 through 20 at the Laurel County Fairgrounds with potentially 500 student-athletes, along with their families, expected to come into town for the event.
“The S3DA contacted me last Friday and due to Illinois not being able to host the S3DA Nationals due to their limited restrictions, they want to have that again at Laurel County Fairgrounds,” she said. “There is no big cost, there is no big fee for that. We did that last year with the ASA and then two weeks later we did S3DA.”
Burton also reported that an idea currently in planning is a “We Love London” cleanup event where volunteers can help clean up the trash around London.
“Trash right now is heavily visible in London, Laurel County, particularly near our exits,” she said. “Several people have approached me looking for community service hours, so I plan on meeting with some local restaurants, for example, Old Town Grill. The Exit 41 area near Dog Patch is absolutely horrible and plus with it winter time and it’s already dreary, that will just help with beautification. I’m going to see if hotels will want to donate some appetizer gift certificates for incentives for people to come out for scheduled opportunities to help clean that up. So, details are in the works for that.”
Burton also reported that some potential events still in the planning stages included a music series that will allow new and rising artists in 2021 to perform every Friday night for the months of March, April and May and a Society for Creative Anachronism Festival.
“Think of the Civil War reenactment but instead this medieval, pre-17th century skills, art, combat, culture,” she said of the festival. “Where I live in the park, in the summertime you always see people in knights outfits, jousting and fighting, that is a huge national and international organization.”
London-Laurel County Tourism Commission Co-Executive Kim Collier reported about a marketing grant that has been awarded to the tourism commission.
“The state has gotten a grant, a marketing grant, in which each of the nine tourism regions will be allotted a marketing campaign of $300,000 each,” she said. “So, I have been working with our Daniel Boone Country region, and Kelly (Burton) as well. We’ve had meetings coming up with our regional marketing campaign and what we want to do. All of this marketing will be digital marketing, there will be no print, as far as I know. So that’s a huge sum of money that we’re going to use to promote the great outdoors in the Daniel Boone Country region.”
Burton also reported that you can now find the London-Laurel County Tourism and the World Chicken Festival on two new social media platforms, including TikTok, a popular social media platform, and a new Facebook page called “What’s Happening in London, Kentucky.”
“This gives the public opportunities to post their experiences and I have it set that I have to approve the posts so it’s just not another yard sale page,” Burton said. “So that’s just another way to get us known out there that is absolutely free for us.”
