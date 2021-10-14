Reenactment event to celebrate 160th anniversary of Battle of Camp Wildcat

It's the 160th anniversary of the Battle of Camp Wildcat and the Laurel Home Guard will host the 32nd annual reenactment event beginning Friday, Oct. 15 through Sunday, Oct. 17.
The Camp Wildcat Civil War Battlefield, located on Hazel Patch Road in London, will offer the public the opportunity to spectate battle, meet historical figures and indulge in old-timey goods in remembrance of the Battle of Camp Wildcat that took place on Oct. 21, 1861.
The gates open at 9 a.m. each day with battles at 2 p.m.
Friday is School Day beginning at 9 a.m. for school children to see a small reenactment with the available reenactors.
Saturday kicks off at 10 a.m. with the living history camps opening to the public.
Presidents Abraham Lincoln and Jefferson Davis and Generals Robert E. Lee and Ulysses S. Grant reenactors will be at the tent by the barn at 11 a.m.
The Battle of London is at 2 p.m. and the camp closes to the public at 4 p.m.
Sunday the camp opens to the public at 10 a.m. with a period church service at the barn.
A memorial service at the original battlefield will be at 11 a.m. The battlefield is 2 miles on a gravel road so the group will leave at 10:30 a.m.
At 11:30 a.m. the annual Swap, Shop and Trade Meet will begin at the tent on the right side of the barn.
President Abraham Lincoln and other historical reenactors will talk in front of the barn at 12:30 p.m.
People can visit the Confederate and Union camps and Sutler row at 1 p.m., prior to the Battle of Camp Wildcat reenactment at 2 p.m.
