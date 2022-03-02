A Friday evening in 2012 became the most deadly date in the county's history when a tornado hit the Hawk Creek and East Bernstadt area, leaving five dead and massive destruction of homes, property, and lives.
Twenty-one days later, another death was attributed to the tornado, bringing the county's death toll to 6.
Ten years later, The Sentinel-Echo reflects on this disaster and pays tributes to those who lost their lives in the tragedy. We also remember the survivors - those who overcame adversity, those who dealt with loss of homes, property, and family from the devastating tornado on March 2, 2012.
Although the areas devastated by the tornado's aftermath have been rebuilt, the tragedy remains deep in the hearts of those who remember the horror evolving from that fateful night.
Many of those most affected were children who attended Hazel Green, East Bernstadt, North Laurel Middle and North Laurel High schools. But in the manner that marks Laurel County, residents in the area teamed together to help.
East Bernstadt First Baptist Church became a food and clothing center, while the United Way set up assistance in a local store off KY 490. That spot also served as a distribution spot for many donations of food and clothing for the victims of the disaster. Law enforcement came out in full force to prevent looting of the homes and businesses affected, while emergency workers dealt with the dark of night to locate all victims of the storm.
Those who lost their lives in the tornado were Wilburn and Virginia Pitman of Pitman Road, whose mobile home was tossed down a hillside. Their son and daughter-in-law lived within 100 yards of that home and their home was overturned and pushed several yards off the foundation - although they sustained only moderate injuries. But their hearts were devastated as they launched a search for the elderly couple in the aftermath of the storm, only to discover that the couple who lived their lives together also died together. The couple now have a final resting place on the property they called home, entombed side by side with matching gravestones that also bear their pictures etched into the front of the stones.
Sherman and Debbie Allen also lost their lives when the tornado struck their home on Arthur Ridge Road that night. The couple's mobile home was also thrown down a cliff, just across the ridge from the Pitmans' residence. The couple's son, Eric and his fiancé Amy Harris, were both injured in the incident. Emergency workers found Eric, who had been thrown into a tree, with severe injuries.
Ethel Bentley Pruitt, according to family members, refused to leave her home as the tornado warnings were issued for the area. She and her daughter Mary Ann Pruitt were found later that night in the debris left behind as the storm demolished their home on Bentley Road. Ethel Pruitt was found deceased in the aftermath, while Mary Ann was hospitalized in Lexington to life-threatening injuries. She died 21 days later, bringing the death toll to six.
The stories of the survivors, the first responders, the family members, the churches, the community - are engraved into the minds of those who witnessed the horror and devastation of that evening. We remember the dedication of the local heroes who gave of their time and money to assist their neighbors in a time of desperate need. We remember those who had to rebuild their lives again - many still grieving for lost friends and family.
But from that devastation evolved hope and faith, with donations of furniture, clothing, food, household supplies and every other need being collected both locally and across the region. The many trips taken by local organizations to deliver supplies to other states in times of tragedy came back threefold, and that spirit of community still lives on - as recently as the large amounts of donations collected for the victims of the December tornado in western Kentucky.
We have experienced that trauma, that devastation. We know the needs - and we, as a community, continue to help those in need. Because we have felt it, first hand.
