State Representative Shane Baker is pleased to receive notification from the Tobacco Settlement Agreement Fund Oversight Committee that Laurel County will receive $30,000 in funding through the Kentucky Agricultural Development Fund. The funding is specifically approved by the Kentucky Agriculture Development Board (KADB) for a Youth Agricultural Incentives Program.
“I am happy to announce that Laurel County in my district will be receiving $30,000 in agriculture development funds," Baker said. "The legislature takes pride in the conservation of our agricultural legacy, and that is most certainly seen through our teamwork with the Agricultural Development Board and the Department of Agriculture as we continue to make strides in funding opportunities. This money specifically will be a tremendous asset to our local operations, and I look forward to seeing how this will benefit our future agricultural leaders in their efforts to be better educated about their passion.”
This funding stems from the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement fund that was established as a result of an accord that was reached in 1998 between four major tobacco product manufacturers and 46 states. The legislature created the Kentucky Agricultural Development Board. Legislators moved the KADB to the Department of Agriculture during the 2021 Regular Session to better serve the mission of the fund.
To learn more about the Tobacco Settlement Agreement Fund Oversight Committee, please visit the Committee section of legislature.ky.gov.
