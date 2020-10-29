A state representative charged with strangulation is due back in court on Nov. 18, after his case was reset last week.
Robert Goforth, who represents the 89th District that includes all of Jackson County and certain precincts in Laurel and Madison County, is charged with strangulation, assault and terroristic threatening stemming from an April 21 altercation with his wife. Goforth's wife went to Laurel Dispatch Center following the incident, stating that she fled her home after a domestic argument became physical. She was noted to have a bruise and knot on her forehead and stated that Goforth threatened to "hog tie" her and also grabbed her around the neck and strangled her during the dispute. She also told deputies that the couple's three young children were at the home.
Deputies went to Goforth's residence, where he was taken into custody without incident. Goforth was indicted by a Laurel grand jury last month. His wife released a statement to the media that she requested the grand jury not indict Goforth.
Goforth is currently seeking a second term as 89th District representative for the Nov. 3 election. He was chosen to fill the seat vacated by former representative, Marie Rader, after a special election in 2016 when Rader resigned due to health concerns. Goforth then sought to retain his seat in the state legislature during the November 2016 election, where he has served the past four years.
Other cases in court last week were:
• Walter Earl Darling, 47, also known as Walter Earl Bloodworth, of Keavy - set for Nov. 18 pretrial conference on charges of first-degree attempted rape, first-degree attempted sodomy, first-degree unlawful imprisonment and impersonating a police officer on Sept. 4, 2019. Darling is accused of committing offenses against a female subject while presenting himself as a U.S. Marshal.
• Charles Odell Shores III, 24, of London - set for a pretrial conference on Dec. 16. Shores is charged with first-degree strangulation, first-degree wanton endangerment and fourth-degree assault, domestic violence with minor injury. He was arrested on July 6 and indicted by a Laurel grand jury at their August session.
• Billy T. Butcher, 25, of Corbin - scheduled for a pretrial conference on Jan 13, on charges of first-degree sexual abuse. Butcher was indicted on the charges in January 2019 for allegedly subjecting an 8-year-old child to sexual contact.
• Five people charged with possessing a quantity of alcoholic beverages with the purpose of resale will also reappear in Laurel Circuit Court in January. Orla Lee Smith, 56; Harold E. Mayton, 72; Joshua D. Malone, 34; Jessica Danielle Sumner, 31; and Jigneshkumar Patel, 35, were indicted in November 2019 for engaging in organized crime and trafficking in alcoholic beverages in a dry territory from Jan. 23, 2017 through Feb. 14, 2019. Although alcohol sales are legal - through registered businesses - in the City of London, alcohol sales remain prohibited in sections of Laurel County outside city limits.
