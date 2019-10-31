Representatives from 12 school districts meet to discuss critical issues  

Representatives from 12 school districts gathered in London Tuesday morning releasing and discussing legislative and advocacy priorities of the Kentucky Association of School Superintendents.
Southeast/South-Central (SESC) Executive Director Dr. David R. Johnson, who has 30 years of experience as a teacher and administrator in public education, 17 years of which were as a district superintendent, was on hand.
Dr. Doug Bennett, Superintendent of the Laurel County School District, facilitated Tuesday’s conference, highlighting the agenda for the 2020 legislative session.
Conferences just like the one in London were held across the Commonwealth Tuesday as superintendents wish to make their critical issues transparent to all.
The superintendents’ collective main goal is student achievement, to ensure that Kentucky has well-trained professional educators with the tools, funding and opportunity to do their jobs effectively.
Whitley County Superintendent John Siler is concerned with the lack of individuals aspiring to be educators.
“We didn’t have a teacher shortage, we had every position filled,” said Siler. “But it was the smallest bank of applicants that I’ve seen.”
The group has been meeting for months and came up with five priorities but largely addressed their top two: Educator Development and Support, Building a Stronger Pipeline, and Adequate and Equitable Funding for Public Education.
“The primary factor influencing student learning is the quality of teachers working directly with students,” said Bennett. “To ensure that we have quality teachers we must have a strong pipeline, strong supply of incoming teachers as well as current teachers who are well prepared, highly motivated and have the opportunity to teach effectively.
Bennett added that as a result, the Commonwealth must have competitive salaries, healthy benefits packages, secure retirement and ongoing training in the form of professional development.
Dr. Bennett admitted that teachers often have to take on roles such as social worker, nurse and parent, all of which divert the attention away from learning.
Though education is a state responsibility by the state constitution, the burden of education funding has shifted from the state to local districts in many regards which has limited means of raising revenue, said Bennett.
Bennett went on to say the bottom line is Kentucky needs a stronger investment in its public schools.
Other issues of the region’s superintendents include teacher retirement, opposition to privatization of public funding for education, the role of school boards and superintendents in curriculum and instruction, role of superintendents in hiring of principals and lastly, additional and continuing steps in school safety.
Corbin Superintendent David Cox said the importance of the issues discussed Tuesday morning are multi-faceted. Cox advocates strongly for kindergarten and transportation funding, consultation with SBDC of principal hires and a secure pension solution to ensure more teachers.
When it comes to school safety, Siler said one of the best school safety measures is school resource officers. Whitley County now has three. Siler said he likes Senate Bill 1. Cox said Corbin is also complying with Senate Bill 1.
Funding for transportation and kindergarten were also concerns for Siler.
Siler said the district is making up over a million dollars a year in funding just kindergarten and it’s even more for transportation.
Cox said he hopes that the legislature would listen with an open mind to the issues brought up and try to at least begin to work towards full funding of at least full-time kindergarten and transportation, adding that would free up money to do many more things and allow educators to focus on closing the achievement gap, continuing to increase proficiency and improving ACT scores.
