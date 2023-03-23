Republicans came out in full force to promote their agenda for this year's state elections - which consists of unseating incumbent Democratic Governor Andy Beshear.
Present for the rally were five gubernatorial candidates - David Cooper, Daniel Cameron, Mike Harmon, Ryan Quarles and Alan Keck - who served as guest speakers to promote their campaigns.
Cooper opened the gubernatorial candidate speeches, describing himself as "a Christian who is pro gun and pro life." He said he is the only blue collar candidate for the state's top seat. Cooper advocates for more trade schools, teaching life skills to high school students and stricter penalties on the fentanyl epidemic in the state. He commended the Laurel County Sheriff for his fight against illicit drugs in the county. A member of the National Guard and based in Kenton County, Cooper supports law enforcement and military as well as school choice and better training programs for Kentucky's students.
Ryan Quarles, current Agricultural Commissioner, opened with recognizing "National Agriculture Day" and farmers who continue the food supply chain. Dr. Quarles said Andy Beshear violated constitutional rights by the 2020 pandemic shutdown of businesses, schools and churches and will be known as "The Shut Down Governor." Quarles said the state Department of Agriculture managed to keep 500 Kentucky Proud farms open to supply food to residents during the shutdown. He said as governor, he will support law enforcement and military personnel as well as putting Kentuckians back to work rather than supplying funds to keep them home with government funding. That would involve promoting vocational programs in the schools to train for future jobs.
"I also think drug dealers should have consequences and be put behind bars," he said, "and those who suffer from addiction deserve a second chance. They deserve that opportunity to go through recovery. But it doesn't work for everyone."
He disagrees with transgender youths playing on girls teams, and promotes parents having a say in what their children are exposed to in classrooms. He praised the teachers across the state, describing them as people who "are trying to teach and raise children," adding that educators need support from the government.
Somerset Mayor Alan Keck tossed his hat into the gubernatorial race because of the many issues facing Kentuckians. Keck provided some stark statistics about Kentucky - 49th in health care, 48th in fiscal stability, 48th in median income and 49th in workforce participation.
"We lead America in heart disease, diabetes, kids raised by incarcerated parents," he said. "He (Beshear) has been a terrible governor. But regardless of who wins, we need to have the conversations about how do we start winning again?"
Keck said border control is needed - not Mexico, but states bordering Kentucky that contribute to the drug crisis in the Commonwealth. He again mentioned the declined work force, adding that help should be given to those families who are working and offering a sliding scale assistance program. Keck said Kentucky needs to be the most pro-life state but also needs to be the most pro-family state by offering assistance to working families.
Attorney General Daniel Cameron also touted his platform for Governor. Cameron said this is a transitional year in Kentucky and the outcome of the November election will dictate the future of the state. Cameron said the direction of the country and the state opposes Kentuckians' values and lifestyles.
"I suspect if you're here tonight, it's because you have concerns about the direction of this country. You're worried about a country where the far left legacy media, a Democrat governor here and Democrat President will undermine the pensions of our teachers and firefighters, destroy our coal industry and ultimately destroy our economy," he said.
Cameron said the 2023 election will determine what Kentuckians want for their future, mentioning the shutdowns of businesses, mandatory immunizations and other actions that he feels forces Kentuckians in directions they do not support. Cameron, as Attorney General, fought Beshear's mandated shutdowns of churches during the pandemic as well as President Biden's mandated vaccines. Cameron said he has been fighting for the rights of Kentuckians since taking office as Attorney General and would lead the state as Governor in the same manner.
Mike Harmon, State Auditor, is also seeking the governor's seat and outlined his goals. Harmon said his political career launched as the first Republican elected to the state House of Representatives in his district in 102 years. Harmon said he has always been a conservative and opposed the mandatory HPV (Human papillomavirus) vaccines for girls.
"I'm a Christian, I'm a husband, I'm a father, I'm even a grandfather. I want my kids, my grandkids and my great grandkids if I'm lucky enough, to live in a state and a nation where they can accomplish anything," he said.
Harmon also touched on the fear that was incited during the pandemic in which many feel encroached on personal freedoms.
"He [Beshear] shut down our businesses and our churches, tried to tell us how we could worship our Lord and Savior and sent state troopers out to enforce it," he said. "We need a Governor that chooses freedom over fear not fear of freedom."
Also present were state treasurer candidates Allison Ball, incumbent; O.C. "OJ" Oleka, and Kara Cooperrider on behalf of her husband Andrew; and Mark Metcalf.
The Agricultural Commissioner candidates present were Richard Heath and Jonathan Schell.
Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams did not attend the Laurel County rally but one of his opponents, Stephen Knipper, sent a representative on his behalf to promote his campaign. The other two candidates, Charles "Buddy" Wheatley and Allen Maricle were not present.
Russell Coleman, Republican, will face off against Democratic opponent, Pamela Stevenson in November to fill the seat vacated by current Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who is seeking the gubernatorial seat against over a dozen other Republican candidates.
The program opened with a recognition of long-time Republican backer, Billie Chaney, who passed away in late 2022. Chaney was an avid supporter of the Republican Party and is credited with founding the Laurel County Republican Women's Club. State Senator Brandon Storm presented a recognition to Chaney's three daughters. Marty Huff, son of former State Representative and Senator Gene Huff, presented the sisters with the Gene Huff Honorary Award in Billie Chaney's memory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.