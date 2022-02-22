His legacy is one of dedication to his community, offset with a sense of humor and love for family and friends.
That legacy will now live on by the new rescue squad truck that bears his name.
Last Tuesday evening, members of the London-Laurel Rescue Squad gathered with the family of Doug Cawood to unveil a special tribute - a new truck that now bears his name and his number on the squad.
Rescue 26 was unveiled during a special ceremony at the London-Laurel Rescue Squad, complete with the flashing lights on the new truck purchased with money granted by the Laurel County Fiscal Court.
Cawood died unexpectedly on Feb. 1, 2020. He had been a member since 1996 before retiring in 2017.
Rescue Squad Chief John Allen said Cawood would always be revered for his service to the community.
"We wanted to dedicate something to Doug. When we got the money from the fiscal court for the new truck, we decided to dedicate it to him," Allen said. "We will always hold a special place in our hearts for Doug. He had a heart as big as a 55-gallon barrel."
Allen said Cawood and the many memories he left behind will always be cherished.
"There's not a week that goes by without Doug's name being mentioned," Allen said to Cawood's family present for the dedication. "He's still a part of our family and so are you."
Although his dedication to helping others was key in his character, Cawood was also known for his pranks.
Laurel County Judge-Executive David Westerfield was present for the dedication and told some of his memories of Cawood.
"Doug always liked to pull a joke on me," Westerfield said. "The fiscal court got $3.3 million and we gave money to the fire departments and rescue squad for new trucks. This is one of the most awesome things we've ever done. This was to make this community a safer and better place, especially for those who go out at night."
Tony Brown, Laurel County Clerk and former member of the rescue squad and London Fire Department, told of a venture that he and Cawood shared.
"We were taking a 7,000 pound tree on a trailer to Begley Lumber. It was pretty dangerous. The trailer tipped and then Doug said he thought doing that was probably not a good idea," Brown laughed.
Rescue 26 is a 2021 Ford FI50. It hosts equipment to respond to any type of vehicle emergency, from the winch on the front to a 7,000-watt spotlight, air bags with the capability to lift heavy equipment and tractor-trailers, a full line rope rescue, Basic Life Support (BLS) supply bag, and even swift water rescue equipment.
"This is a 'first out' crash truck," Allen explained. "It is equipped so we can respond if we arrive before an ambulance."
Allen said the dedication of the truck to Cawood was another example of the commitment that Cawood held to helping others.
"This truck will help in all rescue operations in Laurel County," he added.
