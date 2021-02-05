Rescue squad holds special training for bus wrecks

The London-Laurel Rescue Squad held a special training recently for its members. The Department of Transportation provided a school bus for a class on vehicle wrecks involving buses. Any type of large bus involved in an accident can present unique challenges. The London-Laurel Rescue Squad wants to be as prepared as possible.
No other vehicle on the road has the potential to hold as many passengers as a bus. Former bus driver and current Rescue Squad member Tyson Baker reviewed all of the key features and critical points of a school bus to squad members.
Training officer Lieutenant Wes Walker said, "We prefer to always use a combination of hands on training and established classroom curriculum. Physically seeing and laying hands on shut off switches and pressure release buttons is invaluable training."
In 2014, there were 864 collisions either directly or indirectly involving a school bus in Kentucky.
The London-Laurel Rescue Squad asks that parents teach their child about the proper behavior on a school bus. If a child is jumping around and misbehaving, the chances of them getting injured when an accident occurs is higher than if they are sitting properly in a seat.
