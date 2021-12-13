Restoration Ministries delivers truckload of donations, still collecting for tornado victims in Bowling Green

LILY—One local church is hoping to help some of the victims of this past weekend’s deadly tornado that ripped through parts of Kentucky.
Restoration Ministries of Southeast Kentucky has already taken one load of donations to Bowling Green on Sunday and the church has already started taking up more donations for a second trip to western Kentucky to help those who have been devastated by Saturday’s tornado.
Auston Brown, youth pastor at Restoration Ministries, said when he heard of the news of the devastation in communities like Bowling Green, he knew he had to do something.
“On Saturday, when I woke up and we heard about what was going on, I talked to our pastor and we began to discuss how we were going to respond as a church and how we could get the community involved to help out,” Brown said.
The church decided to team up with CenterPointe Church in Bowling Green who is serving as a donation hub for the community and asked what sort of donations community members were in need of.
“Just 24 hours later, we had a 26-foot U-Haul full,” Brown said. “People throughout the night and that next morning were bringing stuff, dropping off, just a constant flow of people, vehicles full and bags full of stuff. There were people donating money to get more U-Hauls, donating money for gas.
“It was amazing what the Tri-County pulled together in just a matter of hours.”
On Sunday morning, with two trucks and a U-Haul loaded down with donations, five volunteers, including Brown and his wife, drove to Bowling Green where they witnessed the wreckage left behind firsthand.
“The devastation is horrific but the unity there—the people that were out helping cut wood in people’s yards, pick up debris and patch roofs—it was remarkable,” he said.
Now, Restoration Ministries is preparing for another trip to Bowling Green on Thursday, asking for the community to come together once again and donate items to those in desperate need. From now until Wednesday, community members are encouraged to drop off items at their Restoration Christian Academy.
Items needed include toiletries such as deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, socks, underwear, diapers, towels, wash cloths and shampoo. One thing Brown noted people are in desperate need of as well is kerosene heaters.
The church is also asking that people donate Christmas presents.
“Two weeks before Christmas, all these kids don’t even know where they’re going to lay their heads, don’t know if they’re going to get Christmas presents, so we’re going to try to fill up as many U-Haul trailers as we can with gifts,” Brown said.
Brown said presents for children of all ages are needed. The church is asking that present donations be wrapped and labeled “boy” or “girl” with an age range to make it easier to distribute.
“As far as what specifically we are asking for, just whatever you would buy your own kids,” Brown said. “We want to try to go above and beyond to help these kids as much as we can.”
Donations can be dropped off at Restoration Christian Academy, located at 420 Lily School Road. If you have any questions, call 606-261-7926. Volunteers will be needed to help load U-Hauls and trucks on Wednesday night and Thursday morning before members of the church leave for their second drop off in Bowling Green at 10 a.m. on Thursday.
Brown said Restoration Ministries plans to continue helping Bowling Green and surrounding communities until they get back on their feet.
“Our motto at our church is ‘go get one more’ and there’s not much of a way you can help out more than to help people who just lost everything,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.