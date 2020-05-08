A third day of hearings involving a lawsuit against the Laurel County School System will hopefully be the deciding factor in when and how commencement ceremonies for graduating seniors will be held.
School officials and the attorney for parents who filed a lawsuit to allow parents to participate in staggered graduation exercises are now set to appear via Zoom meeting before Laurel Circuit Judge Michael Caperton at 9:30 a.m. Friday. That meeting will also include Mark Hensley, executive director of the Laurel County Health Department, who is charged with overseeing groups gathering for social events.
The parties involved appeared before Caperton at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, with school officials presenting their revisions to the commencement ceremonies after Caperton ruled that the school district allow two parental figures to accompany their graduating senior for the event.
School officials had previously designed a plan to have alternating groups of 40 seniors — 10 at a time to comply with the Governor's restriction on group gatherings — to walk across the stage to receive their diplomas, pose before a professional photographer for a picture in their caps, gowns and diploma, and exit the building before the next group of 10 entered the gymnasium.
The school system was then going to edit the processional of students into a video and distribute it to graduates as some semblance of graduation ceremonies that have been banned due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students were required to wear masks supplied by the school system but could remove them for the pictures. The ceremony was scheduled to take place for North Laurel seniors on Wednesday, May 6 and South Laurel on Thursday, May 7.
Some parents, primarily from South Laurel High School students, however, protested that plan and filed a lawsuit on Monday. During three separate hearings on Tuesday, Caperton ordered the school system — which had previously received approval of the plan by health officials — to revise the plan to include the "Student Plus Two," which was presented to Caperton for Wednesday's hearing.
Laurel County School Board Attorney Larry Bryson said Wednesday that time was essential for the school district, with the last day of school set for Thursday, May 14. Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett explained that teachers are still conducting online instruction, collecting and grading papers and that the first proposal required them to work one-half day in alternating shifts to accommodate the graduation ceremonies - primarily monitoring the students' flow into and out of the school building. He added that the revision would push staff to working beyond their contracted days which ends May 21.
Bryson had previously stated that under the Kentucky Department of Education's guidelines, there is no statute requiring schools to hold formal graduation ceremonies although it has been a tradition across the state.
Bennett then addressed Caperton.
"We were just trying to do something special for the students - to give them something this year," he said. "But now parents who have no experience in planning these events are dictating what the school district can do."
Wednesday's hearing rehashed many of those same arguments presented on Tuesday - the exception being Hensley explaining that health departments are charged with monitoring group gatherings and that he had approved the plan submitted by school officials.
Caperton's order for the school system to revise that plan will require Hensley's approval for the alternate plan, which school officials presented via email for Wednesday's hearing. Hensley and the plaintiff's attorney James Wooten received copies during the hearing, which Wooten said was agreeable with the parents and students represented in the lawsuit. Hensley had to closely scrutinize the new plan to ensure that social distancing and group gathering guidelines were met.
Once again, Bryson and Bennett emphasized the importance of reaching a decision in the matter since there were only six days of classes remaining for students. The revised graduation plan would result in the one-day ceremony for students being extended longer, threatening to go past the last day of school and requiring teachers to work past their contracted days.
"We're still conducting classes, grading paperwork - we're working half days for staff to assist with the graduation and that is going to push us toward extending the days that teachers are contracted to work," he said.
That brought up another discussion regarding whether parents involved in the lawsuit were responsible to pay teachers who worked beyond their contracted days, spurred a discussion on the school's contingency money, and ended with the plaintiffs requesting a copy of the school district's annual budget.
After over 90 minutes of discussions that included how to determine if those attending graduation were "biological" or not, how traffic control would be addressed and other issues, Caperton set another hearing for Friday at which time Hensley will have reviewed the revised graduation plan and made recommendations needed.
