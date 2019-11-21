Thefts of personal property have been prevalent throughout the county recently and one victim is offering a reward for information on the persons responsible for the theft of a farm tractor.
The John Deere cab tractor was taken on Nov. 15 from a barn on Little Falls Road, off Parker Road, with a front end loader and a 10-foot bushhog attached. During that theft, the barn and an antique truck inside the barn sustained extensive damage.
After leaving the premises, the thieves traveled along Parker Road to KY 192 and eastbound. Surveillance video picked up the tractor at a business along KY 192 at approximately 4:11 a.m. and was then discovered abandoned along Hal Rogers Parkway near North Laurel Middle School at 4:52 a.m.
The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft and Deputy Gilbert Acciardo said the thieves left the tractor after it ran out of gas along the roadway.
That theft has generated a $4,000 reward from the Laurel County Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons involved in the theft. Information will remain strictly confidential. Anyone with information about the stolen farm tractor is urged to contact Laurel Sheriff's Detective Kyle Gray at the Sheriff's Office at (606) 864-6600.
Other thefts in the same area also have another property owner concerned. Earl Brockman stated that his property off KY 192 has been the target of thieves several times and he is seeking information about some of the items taken during those thefts. Brockman said thieves have taken utility and farm trailers, tools, an air compressor, motorcycle and an ATV.
"Someone broke in and took a Corvette. It was unlocked, but they still busted out a window and tore a mirror off," he said. "I've installed surveillance cameras in hopes that anyone else who tries to break in will be identified."
Brockman said his property borders Parker Road and upon hearing of the tractor theft, said he believed the persons responsible for the thefts could be someone familiar with the area.
"I'd like to find the people responsible for taking my stuff and see them brought to justice," he added. "I'm hoping by putting this out to the public that someone will have seen or heard something and can help me find the people who are doing this."
