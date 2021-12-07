Rhythm Dance Studio's finest dancers participated in the 2021 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Along with dancers from around the country, the girls rehearsed daily and experienced the magic of New York City during the holidays. Rhythm Dance Studio now invites the community to their Holiday Spectacular at South Laurel Auditorium on December 16 at 7 p.m.
Parade participants were Katie Smithern, Jayci Phelps Cessna, Katie Kidd, Chloe Watts, Macie Watts, Andrea Smith, and Kobi Jackson.
