Photos by Nita Johnson
Rhythm Dance Studio held its Christmas recital on Thursday, Dec. 15 in the South Laurel auditorium, performing some of the season's favorite tunes.
Carlos Asher, 81, London, died Monday. He was father of Carla Brooks; the brother of Bill Asher and Bea Goodridge. Funeral 1 p.m. Monday, London Funeral Home. Burial: A.R. Dyche Memorial Park. Visitation 11 a.m. until service.
Hiram Gilbert, 100, London, died Monday. He was father of Gary L. Gilbert. Funeral noon Thursday, London Funeral Home. Burial: A.R. Dyche Memorial Park with DAV Chapter 158 military honors. Visitation 6 p.m. Wednesday. Masonic services, 7.
