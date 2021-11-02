Photos by Nita Johnson
Rhythm Dance Studio celebrated Halloween in a unique manner this year. The students at the dance studio performed at Town Center Park, transformed into Pumpkin Park for the Halloween season, while also allowing animals and other youth to do the same. The Rhythm Dance Spook-tacular offered a variety of booths where visitors collected candy from numerous stops along the pathway from Main Street to the stage area. A fortune telling booth offered a change from the normal, with food and drinks offered at $1 each. While those participating vied for prizes in a costume contest, Rhythm Dance owners Kelly Kidd and Johnna Cessna took the celebration a step further - offering a pet costume contest. Dance students also performed to a medley of Halloween music to further highlight the evening.
