After a long trial with the COVID-19 pandemic, most people are ready for the healing and revitalization process.
So it was only logical that this year's Rhythm Dance recital focused on healing and kindness with their theme of "Heal the World."
Dance students of all ages performed during four separate programs last week at the London Community Center, bringing in packed house crowds each evening as dancers displayed their athletic and dance skills.
From the opening performance of "Heal the World" to the finale of "Imagine," dancers of all ages put their best foot forward for their varied performances that featured a realm of musical performances from rock, hip-hop, country, theatrical, funk and pop.
The recital also honored five senior graduates - Chloe Watts, Zoe Yaden, Morgan Thorpe, Sara Bays and Ava Robinson - all of whom are attending different colleges in the fall.
Rhythm Dance Studio is operated by Kelly Kidd and Johnna Phelps Cessna. To learn more about their classes, contact them at (606) 224-2829 or (606) 309-9906. Rhythm Dance Studio is located on North Main Street behind Cash Express in the Kroger Plaza.
