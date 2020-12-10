Every year Rhythm Dance Studio thrills parents and the public with a stunning Christmas recital.
But in spite of crowd restrictions that prohibit that performance this year, owners Kelly Kidd and Johnna Cessna are applying their creative means to still showcase the talents of their students. That means they will include a performance in the large section of the studio located behind Cash Express on North Main Street on Friday at 6 p.m.
Kidd said the evening is a way to spread the cheer of Christmas as well as display the skills of students who cannot participate in the traditional Christmas recital due to COVID-19 this year.
"We will have students performing, some of the voice students will be singing and we will have Santa in a separate room with one family at a time going in to take pictures," she explained. "We are letting families go in, use their own phone and take the pictures they want and print them out however they want so it's socially safe."
The event will also include an open house for visitors to view the studio and learn more about the classes offered. New classes will begin on Jan. 4, 2021. Kidd added that the studio has a store where costumes, leotards and other dance supplies can be purchased.
"We also have gift certificates available so if someone wants to buy one to start classes, we have them here," Kidd added. "We just wanted to do something fun for Christmas and show off the skills the students have learned this year since they can't have a recital."
In a time in which social distancing is stressed, Kidd said the chairs in the performance room would be arranged so that families can sit together and watch the performances while still maintaining social distancing. The dancers will be wearing masks during their performances and all family members are required to wear masks to the performances as well.
There is no admission fee for the performance, but hot chocolate and cookies will be available for $1 each.
