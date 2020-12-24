It was a smaller event than the normal Christmas recital hosted by Rhythm Dance Studio each December, but the talent and enthusiasm was higher than ever.
The various groups of dancers from the North Main studio donned their costumes and showcased their skills in a special performance last week for parents and immediate family.
The show included dance routines and solos from several voice students, ending with a finale that brought the true meaning of the holiday season home.
The special evening also offered an open house for those wishing to learn more about the programs offered. Hot chocolate and cookies offset the festivities.
