Ribbon cut for Town Center

It was a year later than originally planned, but the official ribbon-cutting ceremony of Town Center Park brought out local officials and community leaders including Mayor Troy Rudder, London City Council members, London-Laurel Chamber of Commerce and City of London Tourist Commission board members on Friday evening. Mayor Rudder did the honors of cutting the ribbon for the grand opening of the park that hosted its first Town Center Concert series following the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Photo by Nita Johnson
