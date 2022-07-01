Community leaders gathered last week for a ribbon cutting ceremony at Claire's boutique, which features jewelry, hair bows, accessories, stuffed animals and a variety of gifts for children and adults. They are located beside Kroger and Burke's in the London Marketplace off KY 192.
Ribbon cutting held for Claire's store
- By Nita Johnson Staff Writer
