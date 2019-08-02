The headlining act for the 67th annual NIBROC Festival in Corbin will be Rick Springfield at 9:30 p.m. Friday, August 9.
Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Bruce Carpenter made the announcement last week on Facebook.
Springfield is best known for his Number 1 hit “Jessie’s Girl” in 1981 for which he won the Grammy Award for Best Male Rock Vocal Performance.
The concert area will be in the parking lot behind Colonel Sanders Park on Depot and Monroe streets.
Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
