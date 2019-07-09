Wildcat Harley Davidson celebrated its 10-year anniversary on Saturday with a 10th Birthday Bash event at its location on 575 East Hal Rogers Parkway. The event offered concessions, live entertainment, inflatables and a firework show. Emcee Julie Coggins of Last Comic Standing performed, followed by the Waylon Nelson Band, the Rachel Crowe Blues Band and AC/DC tribute band Big Gun at 8 p.m. The event concluded with a 10-motorcycle burnout and fireworks show.
