A new decade rang in on Tuesday night, with hundreds of people braving 30-degree weather to party in downtown London.
While estimates of attendance vary, it was well over 1,000 people gathering along Main Street to participate in the second annual New Year's Eve Extravaganza that featured live music, food vendors, the ball drop and an added surprise - fireworks on Broad Street as a new year and new decade began.
DJ Larry Lee and the Nashville-based Pink Cadillac band performed throughout the evening while food and drink vendors set up along Main Street for the festivities of the evening.
As the final minutes of 2019 neared, the countdown for 2020 began as the ball mounted in the Ryser parking lot slowly transcended to the ground. As the new year rang in, fireworks launched from the Broad Street parking garage lit up the air as the crowd chimed in for the traditional singing of "Auld Lang Syne."
Organizers were pleased with the turnout, despite lower temperatures this year than the inaugural party for 2019. The 2019 celebration brought 60 degree weather despite some heavy rain falling just prior to the kickoff of the New Year's Eve party that began at 9 p.m. But the crowd grew larger around 10 p.m. as the rain moved out.
Ditto for the 2020 celebration as crowds increased as the new year drew closer, but this time with many donning their heavy coats, hats and blankets as the temperature ranged in the 30s. The fireworks were an added bonus to this year's celebration that kept the crowd on hand a bit longer than just after the ball drop took place.
London Mayor Troy Rudder said previously this year that London's celebration was a hot topic among other mayors and community leaders in other sections of the state. That success, he said, was a major factor in other smaller cities initiating their own celebrations for the arrival of 2020.
