Maintaining the hundreds of county roads is a top priority among members of the Laurel County Fiscal Court and roads were the primary topic of last week's monthly meeting.
Lonnie Morgan with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, presented a list of roads the state is looking to resurface this year - at a price tag exceeding $400,000.
Those roads include:
• KY 1956 from its intersection with Hawk Creek Road to KY 80, a 4.142 mile project estimated at $381,064;
• KY 1189 from KY 830 to KY 1803, for 3.159 miles with costs estimated at $281,151;
• KY 3497 from Angel Road to KY 1193 - 4.390 miles costing $390,710;
• KY 578 from KY 638 to the Laurel-Jackson County line, a 3.938 mile stretch with costs estimated at $374,110;
• KY 638 from KY 578 to KY 472 for 4.233 miles with costs estimated at $376,737.
Morgan added that the funds this year were higher than last year, bringing the total allotment for those projects to $412,590. With administrative costs of $2,584 from the fiscal court and the estimated costs of $412,590, the amount to be invested in Laurel County roads through state funding totals $577,600.
From the county side, Sonic Road in District 6 was approved for county maintenance while a two-member committee to review Roberts Ridge in District 3 was appointed.
Another project approved was the re-paving of U.S. 25-S from its intersection with U.S. 25-E (Cumberland Gap Parkway) to the entrance of Levi Jackson Wilderness Road Park.
Bids for road salt was also discussed. Laurel County Judge Executive David Westerfield said prices of road salt had increased last year but the price presented to magistrates was still lower than some other counties were paying.
"We can get salt for $111 a ton. We paid $80 a ton last year but some counties are paying $130 to $150 a ton, so we're still getting this cheaper than some," he said.
Magistrates also approved change orders for the Laurel County Correctional Center project that were less than originally expected. The fiscal court accepted credits for $11,818, $33.03, and $2,777.
Two new employees were also approved for hire. Ashley Gabbard will start at the Solid Waste at a rate of $11 per hour, while Thomas Scott will begin on May 17 at $11 an hour.
Magistrates also approved opening a checking account at Cumberland Valley National Bank for the American Rescue Plan funds, with Westerfield and County Treasurer Karen Montgomery authorized to sign checks on that account.
Thursday's fiscal court meeting had been rescheduled from its regular date on April 22, thereby falling into a "special called meeting" in which only items listed on the agenda could be discussed. The Laurel County Fiscal Court meets at 8:45 a.m. the second Monday of the month and the fourth Thursday of the month at 9:30 a.m.
