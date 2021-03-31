Recent flooding damaged many of the county's roads and magistrates voted to advertise for bids for box culvert projects during Thursday's regular monthly meeting.
Laurel County Judge Executive David Westerfield explained that many roads were damaged and needed repairs, with the measure passing unanimously.
Other roads were also on the agenda - one of which was Sonic Road in District 6.
"This is off Wilson Road and was never named," he said.
Magistrates then voted to to include that into the county road maintenance system in a first approval status - meaning that the road must undergo a second reading before being officially accepted. Wilson Road was also on the agenda for adding an additional 1,418 feet. Magistrates also approved closing Bert Feltner Road as there is only one landowner for that particular road.
The COVID relief package to aid first responders working during the pandemic was also approved for jail and Sheriff's Office personnel. That amount, Westerfield said, was in the amount of $701,282.19.
Jailer Jamie Mosley explained that the jail wished to change to an electronic health records system that would be more efficient than the current system that had undergone numerous upgrades. That measure was approved unanimously.
Other items approved during Thursday's meeting were:
• 2021 HIDTA Resolution
• Re-appointment of Dennis Minton to Bush Volunteer Fire Department trustee for 3-year term expiring 5-27-2024
• Resolution of FEMA application, for which the county would be reimbursed the remaining 10% on expenditures
• Resolution 2021-02 and 2021-03 for KOHS grant application for Laurel County Fire Department and Laurel County Fire Alliance. The Fire Alliance would receive $75,000 that would be divided between the 11 county fire departments.
• Revised list of surplus equipment to be sold at auction. Those items include several vehicles, trucks, tandem trucks, dump bed truck, flatbed truck, and various equipment including bed tool boxes, hitch tilt trailers, equipment tires, a boom mower, and other items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.