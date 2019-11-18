Four hundred dollars from an October robbery has a woman facing 10 to 20 years in prison.
Rebecca Lynn Welch, 22, lists two addresses on an indictment returned by a Laurel grand jury on Friday - one in Flat Lick in Knox County and one in Corbin in Whitley County. She is charged with first-degree robbery on Oct. 3 in which she is accused of holding a man at gunpoint and taking $400 from him.
Court documents show Welch is currently in custody at the Laurel County Correctional Center where she has been since Oct. 13. The indictment set her bond at $10,000 although jail records indicate that her bond is $25,000 and she has several other charges including trafficking in heroin, possession of methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence, driving under the influence, and hindering prosecution or apprehension. She is set for a pretrial hearing on the robbery charge on Dec. 12.
A unauthorized shopping spree resulted in a two-count indictment against a Corbin man. Austin Andrew Traynor, 20, of South KY 1223 in Corbin, was charged with first-degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking less than $500 from an incident on Oct. 1 in which he possessed a firearm while taking a .32 caliber pistol and a drill. His bond was set at $25,000 cash.
Other indictments returned on Friday included:
* Michelle Elkins, 49, also known as Michelle Cromer and Michelle Proffitt, of 3881 Chaney Ridge Road in London - first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (Meth) and first-degree persistent felony offender on Aug. 21. Elkins had over 100 baggies and two sets of digital scales in her purse. One set of scales had a large amount of white residue on it.
* Ricky N. Collins, 59, of 160 Copley Road in Lily - operating a motor vehicle under the influence, fourth offense; possession of open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle and first-degree persistent felony offender. His arrest was on Oct. 19 following an investigation of an intoxicated driver on U.S. 25-S.
* Farah Ghalid, 37, of Ridgewood Road in St. Cloud, Minnesota - theft by failure to make required disposition over $500 on Sept. 24 for "converting $4,612.57" which was the property of another person for Ghalid's own use.
* Eva Jean Carr, 36, also known as Eva Jean Robertson and Eva Jean Moore, of 8911 Hwy. 92 East in Williamsburg, Ky. - first-degree possession of controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia (needles) on Aug. 17.
* James Clay Robidoux, 34, also known as James Clayton Robidoux, of 7982 South Hwy. 66 in Big Creek, Ky. - flagrant non-support of one child with arrears of over $1,000 from April 1, 2016.
* Sidgel Ray Herald, 50, 192 Glades Road in Berea - flagrant non-support of one child from April 9, 2010.
* John Bricker, 42, of 233 Moore Valentine Road in Keavy - failure to comply with sex offender registration on Oct. 29, 2019.
* Willis Raymond Benway, 53, of 2359 Locust Grove Road in Keavy - possession of a handgun by a convicted felon on Sept. 13. Prior felony convictions include burglary, trespassing and theft by unlawful taking in March 2010 in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.
* Robert Young Jr., 51, of 541 Maplesville Road in London - possession of handgun by a convicted felon, operating motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants, failure to produce insurance card and no or expired Kentucky registration receipt on Oct. 5.
* Donald Jones, 69, of 4646 East KY 1223 in Corbin - receiving stolen firearm and trafficking in marijuana, less than 8 ounces, on June 4.
* Timothy James Storms, 33, of 131 Cobblestone Way in Corbin - third-degree burglary and third-degree criminal trespassing on Aug. 14. He and two females entered a garage and took a 5-gallon gas jug, then tried to hide their broken down vehicle in a field belonging to the victim of the theft.
* Michael L. Holland, 28, of 580 Smith and Holland Road in Manchester - first-degree possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication on Sept. 3.
