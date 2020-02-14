Less than two weeks before his sentencing on drug trafficking and engaging in organized crime, a Laurel County man is again behind bars on drug charges.
Keegan Smith, 21, of East KY 552 in Lily, is now held in the Laurel County Correctional Center under a $50,000 cash bond on charges of first-degree robbery and first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, cocaine, first offense. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Laurel District Court on those charges on Tuesday, Feb. 18.
That arrest came after Sheriff's officials went to Raymond and Keegan Smith's residence on KY 552 in Lily to investigate an alleged robbery. Smith and Michael Webb, 22, of Aker Holt Road in Corbin had held a 21-year-old man at knife point early that morning, taking cash and a bottle of prescription pills, according to the press release from the Sheriff's Office. The victim managed to escape the scene, although the two other men pursued him.
Smith and Webb were arrested around 11:32 a.m.
But Sheriff's officials obtained a search warrant and returned to the residence that afternoon, where they located a variety of drugs and other items. All told, officials found methamphetamine, a suspected cocaine/Fentanyl mix, a handgun, cash, over 2 pounds of processed marijuana, over 5 ounces of marijuana wax, and 15 containers of dabs.
Smith was on bond, awaiting his sentencing on a 2019 indictment that included seven other people for trafficking marijuana over 5 pounds, engaging in organized crime and third-degree trafficking in controlled substance from a drug operation between May 21, 2018, and February 8, 2019.
Smith entered a guilty plea to trafficking in marijuana of 5 pounds or more in November. He was recommended to serve five years with the remaining three counts of the indictment dismissed at sentencing. Jail records indicate that Smith is not permitted any bond on the 2019 indictment since his arrest for possession of drugs on Tuesday.
An order for bond forfeiture was filed by Laurel Circuit Judge Gregory Lay on Tuesday after that arrest, set for Feb. 24 - the day for Smith's sentencing hearing. The document states that the Court had received notification of Smith's arrest and that his "compliance, or non-compliance, with conditions of release." Therefore, the bond forfeiture case was set for the same day. The document further states: "The Court finds good cause to believe that the defendant will not appear voluntary for the hearing referred to above, and the Court therefore orders the defendant's arrest and detention pending the bond forfeiture/modification hearing."
Smith was indicted in early 2019 along with Raymond Jeffery Smith, Harley C. Smith and Tamira Baker, also known as Tamira Smith, all of Lily; Chad Jason Combs and Jessie L. Baker of East Bernstadt, and Lathy Nathaniel Pennington and Thomas Andrew Porter III, of London. Keegan Smith, Harley Smith, Combs, Jessie Baker, Tamira Baker and Pennington were all charged with trafficking in marijuana over 5 pounds, first offense. Raymond Smith was charged with trafficking in marijuana, over 5 pounds, second offense. All eight were charged with engaging in organized crime, with Keegan Smith, Harley Smith and Porter charged with third-degree trafficking in controlled substance (Xanax), first offense.
All eight have settled their cases in that indictment. Raymond Smith's charge was amended to trafficking marijuana under 5 pounds and was recommended to serve one year in jail.
Harley Smith pleaded to the same charge and was recommended to serve a five-year prison sentence that was probated for five years on conditions he comply with recommendations for substance abuse treatment.
Porter pleaded guilty to third-degree trafficking in controlled substance and was recommended to serve 12 months in jail, which was probated for 24 months on the condition he comply with substance abuse treatment and testify, if needed, against his fellow defendants.
Pennington pleaded guilty to trafficking in marijuana, less than 5 pounds, in August and was recommended to serve five years sentence, diverted for five years. He must undergo substance abuse treatment as recommended by the Department of Corrections.
Tamira Baker pleaded to an amended charge of trafficking in marijuana, less than 5 pounds, in November and her sentence of two years in prison was diverted for two years on the condition she seek substance abuse treatment.
The remaining two persons named in that indictment - Jessie L. Baker and Chad Combs - have pending charges. Court records show that Baker has not appeared in court since November. Combs pleaded guilty to trafficking in marijuana more than 5 pounds in September and was recommended to serve five years in prison. That case was probated for five years on conditions specified by the Department of Corrections, including treatment for substance abuse.
However, Combs was arrested and booked into the Laurel County Correctional Center on Wednesday, Feb. 12, on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants, disregarding a stop sign, operating on suspended or revoked operator's license, and display or possession of canceled or fictitious operator's license. He was also charged on a fugitive warrant and is held without bond on that case.
