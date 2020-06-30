Robertson becomes last county in state to have case of COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) - All 120 Kentucky counties have now seen positive cases of the coronavirus as the first case was reported by Robertson County to state public health officials on Monday.
A total of 117 new cases were reported on Monday, including the one in Robertson County, making it at least 15,347, since Kentucky’s first case on March 6.
“This confirms what we’ve been saying for weeks,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “This disease is everywhere and because of that, we need all Kentuckians to practice social distancing and wear masks to keep each other safe. While we might see fewer cases in some areas right now, we know cases can spike quickly if we’re not careful.”
Two new deaths were also announced on Monday, raising the total to 560 Kentuckians lost to the virus They include a 67-year-old woman and an 83-year-old man, both from Jefferson County.
“This is a reminder that no matter how much progress we’ve made, this remains a very challenging disease,” he said. “Practicing social distancing, limiting contacts and especially wearing a cloth mask can greatly reduce the spread of COVID-19.”
As of Monday, there have been at least 394,773 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. At least 3,939 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
“Kentucky has been leading with compassion for our fellow citizens throughout this global pandemic,” the Governor said. “We’ve made the changes and sacrifices to keep the most vulnerable among us safe from the coronavirus. Together, our efforts have saved thousands of lives in the commonwealth and now are allowing us to reopen our economy at a time when surging cases have caused other states to pull back.”
For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, a breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, as well as other key updates, actions and information from Gov. Beshear, go to kycovid19.ky.gov.
