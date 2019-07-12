Robinson graduates from criminal justice training

Sheriff John Root proudly announces the graduation of Deputy Joey Robinson from the Department of Criminal Justice Training -- Police Academy Class #502 in June.
The graduation was held at First Baptist Church, on the Eastern By-Pass at Richmond, Kentucky. Laurel County Sheriff John Root and a large contingent of Laurel County supervisors, deputies and detectives attended the graduation.
The DOC JT provides entry-level and advanced individual training for approximately 9,000 law enforcement personnel annually. The 20 week, 800-hour law enforcement basic training course is mandatory for all Kentucky law enforcement officers who are required to comply with police officers professional standards act of 1998. The graduating students represent the successful completion of a highly structured, comprehensive curriculum. As a result, each officer is better prepared to meet the ever-increasing demands placed on today's law enforcement officers.
Deputy Joey Robinson has almost a year of prior service with the Laurel County Sheriff's office. Deputy Robinson, his girlfriend Allison Maxey and son Talon reside in Laurel County.
He is a 2013 graduate of North Laurel High School and attended Somerset Community College for two years. His parents are Heidi Hacker of London and stepdad Carl Hacker of London, who is London City Fire Chief.
Deputy Robinson has prior emergency service experience including: London City Fire Department five years service; London Laurel Rescue Squad five years experience; Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County five years of service; and London Laurel 911 Dispatch Center - two years service.
He is a Haz-Mat technician, EMT basic, certified rescue diver, rope technician, level one and two firefighter certified, and NCIC certified through Laurel dispatch.
