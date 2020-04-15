Robinson presented with national honor as Patrick Henry Award recipient

FRANKFORT, Ky. -- Sen. Albert Robinson was officially presented with the Patrick Henry Award in February during the Senate Veterans, Military Affairs, and Public Protection committee meeting, in which he serves as Chairman.
Sen. Robinson, who represents the 21st District comprised of Laurel, Jackson, Estill, Powell, Menifee and Bath counties, is one of the only 15 recipients chosen nationwide in 2019 for this award.
General Steven Bullard, Executive Director of the Kentucky Commission on Military Affairs, General Jim Simms, Executive Director of National Guard Association of the United States (NGAUS), and Kentucky National Guard Major Geremy Harper, presented Senator Robinson with his award.
"It is an absolute honor and privilege to have been selected as one of the only fifteen Patrick Henry Award recipients in the United States," said Senator Robinson. "I am thankful for the hard work and dedication shown by the National Guard Association of the United States, and for what they are currently doing to better the lives of our Military and their families' right here in Kentucky. I humbly accept this award while keeping in mind our beloved Veterans and the brave men and women who are still serving our country. It is also special to receive this award on Military Kid's Day where we are recognizing the children of our military service members."
The Patrick Henry Award is designed to provide recognition to local officials and civic leaders, who in a position of great responsibility distinguished themselves with outstanding and exceptional service to the armed forces of the United States, and the National Guard, or NGAUS.
The award recipients were initially announced at the annual NGAUS conference, which was held August 30-Spetember 2, 2019 in Denver, Colorado.
