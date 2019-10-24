“After climbing a great hill, one only finds that there are many more hills to climb.” — Nelson Mandela
Jerry Cox, well-known Mt. Vernon defense attorney, sees a parallel between this statement by Nelson Mandela and how he felt after running his first marathon over two decades ago. He envisioned many more marathons to be run.
It was soon after this first event that he actually set the challenging goal — to complete a marathon in each of the 50 states. When he crossed the finish line in the Annual Potomac River Run Marathon in Towpath, Maryland on October 5, 2019, that mission was accomplished.
According to the organizer of the race, Jay Jacob Wind, “Jerry Cox set the world record for the oldest person to run marathons in all 50 states and the District of Columbia for the first time.”
Jerry, 75, is not certain that this is fact, but probably, unless someone comes forth to contest Wind’s claim, the statement may stand as truth. At any rate, it is an accomplishment that few if any runners, old or young, can show evidence of having achieved.
The 26.2-mile race has its roots in Ancient Greece, where after the Greeks defeated the mighty Persian army near the city of Marathon, a strong young lad was chosen to run the 26 miles to Athens to report the victory. He successfully carried out his mission, and the legacy was established.
Jerry says he swam competitively on the college swim team when he attended Berea College back in the early 60s. Then after law school and a stint in Vietnam, he coached the Cedar Rapids Swim Team.
“I swam in the summers to stay in shape,” he says. But after a few years, he realized that working out only in the summers didn’t really provide the exercise he felt he needed.
“I had made a vow to myself to keep in shape, and working for good health,” he says, “is a job.”
In order to stay fit, he started running, gradually getting up to 6 miles a day. When he started, he says, nobody around here was into running as a sport. As he began to get serious about running, it didn’t take long to realize there was a need for a safe place to run, so he became instrumental in helping get the track around the football field built. In the late ‘70s, he started entering 5K events in the area and then soon entered the Bluegrass 10K.
“After you do one, you are either bit or you are not.” He was hooked.
Jerry says the first 5K race in Rockcastle was the Run for the Arts; later Jerry initiated the Bittersweet 5K which he sponsored for over 20 years. When the Rockcastle Regional Hospital began the fitness and health awareness program which included a run each month, he thought it was “pretty neat” and was glad to turn it over to them. He usually runs in every 5K the hospital sponsors. The most recent one was this past Saturday morning.
“It’s a boon to society,” he says of the hospital’s sponsorship. “Not many counties this small have a 5K each month. It’s an incredible thing. These days it’s good to see so many local runners, old and young, who take advantage of this opportunity.”
For him, running had been habit forming, some might even call it an obsession, with an added benefit of relieving stress.
“Running gives you time think, to solve problems, to put yourself back together if you’re stressed out, and it’s inexpensive,” he says.
For him, he says, all he needs to take are a pair of shoes and some shorts to travel all over the country for marathons.
Success in his law practice is winning in the courtroom, and he has been a success there. In addition he was elected and served as president of the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers in 2014 and named Most Distinguished Lawyer in Kentucky the same year.
“When I don’t win, I’m sick. Winning gives you a natural high,” he says.
Success in running a marathon, however, can be counting how many runners he can pass, and just being able to run 26.2 miles is a major success. He’s had to deal with hostile conditions on race day including extremes of cold, heat, wind and rain. Mental focus and perseverance, he says, are definitely requirements for success in finishing a marathon.
Jerry says he has never thought of quitting during a race; however, once in a race in St. Louis he was forced to drop out because of an injury. He later returned to run again in Missouri. At the height of his racing career, around 2002, he says, he did six marathons in a 12-month period.
Reflections over the past 24 years of his marathon-running career bring to mind some of the beautiful courses he has run and the fantastic people he has met along the way.
“You meet the nicest people. Runners are such friendly people,” he says.
He has also enjoyed and still enjoys the friendship and camaraderie of all the local runners he works out with on a regular basis, especially James Bullens who was one of his early marathon-running buddies.
Cox’s 53rd marathon in Maryland (which includes an extra race in Kentucky and one in South Carolina plus one in the District of Columbia) was the epitome of his running career, fulfilling a goal he set for himself well over 20 years ago.
In addition to his wife Vicki, his three sons, Doug, Dane, and Aaron, a daughter-in-law, Allison, and a granddaughter, Catherine, several lawyer friends were in attendance to cheer him on and accompany him at the end of this momentous, perhaps record-setting, running achievement.
One might think that at the age that most people have retired, or at least are thinking of retiring, and after reaching such a lofty goal, it might be time to call it quits. They would be wrong. Jerry Cox plans to keep running two or three days a week, maybe 5-6 miles a day and entering 5K and 10K events.
Not only that, but he has plans to eat lots of carbs the week before he runs his next marathon on Martha’s Vineyard in May of 2020.
